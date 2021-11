MOSCOW, Idaho - Washington State (3-0) used a strong second half to top the Vandals (1-2) 73-59 at ICCU Arena Sunday afternoon. The Vandals battled the Cougars in the first half, trading leads with WSU 16 times before taking a 33-32 lead at halftime. But WSU used an 14-3 run midway through the third quarter to turn a one point deficit into an 11 point lead. The spark was all Washington State needed as they rode the wave of momentum to a 20-point lead midway through the fourth quarter and onto the 14 point win.

