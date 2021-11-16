ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Noem’s daughter to quit appraisal job, day after lawmakers move for subpoenas

By Christopher Vondracek
Worthington Daily Globe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERRE, S.D. — Gov. Kristi Noem's daughter says she'll quit a state-certified realty appraiser position after a legislative committee voted to subpoena testimony and records to find if any political pressure came to bear on her achieving certification last year. In the letter written to Department of Labor and...

