Chicago-Jefferson Park, IL 60630

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — A Cape May County family is giving away a shore home for free. The house is on East 22nd Avenue in North Wildwood. But if all goes as hoped, the house won’t be there long. Welcome to North Wildwood where nestled in the middle of the block, a cozy four-bedroom A-frame beach cottage can be yours. Its interior is impeccably maintained with attention to detail in every nook and cranny. The house boasts four bedrooms and one single bathroom — and there’s the problem. “We only had one bathroom. How we survived with all those people having a place to...

NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ ・ 43 MINUTES AGO