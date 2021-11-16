ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Chicago-Jefferson Park, IL 60630

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAVAILABLE NOW! Located in the desirable Jefferson Park, this spacious 1 bed/1...

Chicago-Near South Side, IL 60605

Dearborn Park II, high desirable well maintained Tri- Level Townhouse with 3 bedroom/3 full bath, 2 parking spaces (an outdoor space, and a garage parking), fireplace, hardwood floors. First floor features: an office/workout area, can be converted to third bedroom, beautiful garden off the 3rd bedroom, first bathroom with shower. Second floor features: kitchen with island for entertaining, backsplash tiles, a spacious outdoor balcony off the kitchen, laundry, off the kitchen opens to a large living/dining area with a granite fireplace. Third floor features: 2nd bedroom, 2nd full bathtub and primary suite bedroom provide great separate spaces. Easy access to Train, Park, Lake, Museum, Grocery, Shopping, top rated South Loop Elementary School. Tenant is responsible for utilities.
Chicago-Greater Grand Crossing, IL 60619

Spacious one bedroom unit with a huge living room and large bedroom. Easy access to public transportation, schools and shopping. $65 credit/background check per adult. No eviction records accepted. 550 or higher credit scores needed. First month's rent, $500 move-in fee plus $100 lease administration fee due at lease signing (No security deposit). 12+ month lease. Screened pets welcome (no aggressive breeds). Tenant pays for gas and electric plus $40 monthly tenant benefit package. Available 12/01/2021 and easy to view. Section 8 applicants are welcome!
10433 W. Chicago Ave., Beach Park sold by Joseph J Kalinowski

On Nov. 15, Pedro Pizano purchased a home at 10433 W. Chicago Ave., Beach Park from Joseph J Kalinowski for $212,000. The property tax paid for this property in 2019 was $3,193.06. This is 1.51% of the sale price of the home. The last time this home sold was Sept....
BEACH PARK, IL
Chicago-North Center, IL 60613

Lovely one bed plus sunroom in North Center! This apartment boasts a separate dining and living rooms. There's a big back yard that is fully fenced in for your furry friends. And also additional garage parking is available. Come check out this central air conditioning and gas forced-air heat building. This apartment is sure to be off market soon!
Chicago-West Pullman, IL 60628

Remodeled one bedroom apartment with spacious living room is waiting for you! Includes a nice-sized bedroom with hardwood floors plus lots of living space for your ideas! Space for one, possibly two cars in rear - included in price! Coin-op laundry onsite. Building is along bus route and close to Metra station. Owner is looking for strong credit, solid work history, verifiable income of 3x rent per month, no evictions. $40 application fee per person age 18+. Call today!
Denver firm buys two suburban Chicago mobile home parks for $43M

Denver’s Yes Communities bought two mobile home parks in suburban Chicago for $43 million. The firm, which operates manufactured home communities in 21 states, acquired the sites in two separate transactions, Cook County records show. The package includes the Oak Lane Mobile Home Park in Merrionette Park and the Buckhorn Estates in Des Plaines.
COOK COUNTY, IL
3533 Ashland Avenue

Come see our newly rehabbed 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch home. New lighting, new wood floors among the upgrades throughout the house. Sits on a HUGE corner lot for lots of entertaining space. Don't wait too long, will be taken before you know it.
1841 W Touhy Avenue #1

Gorgeous 2-flat Greystone in Rogers Park! Dogs, cats and more pet types welcome! This is a 1st floor unit and the Landlord will pay for heating, water, snow removal and garbage bill! Tenant only responsible for electricity and cooking gas. 3 blocks to the Metra! Short walk to Howard Transit Hub! Long-term leases available up to 3 years with no rent increase guarantee!
Real Estate
299 N Dunton Avenue #516

9'Ceilings and a Balcony off the Living Room. Conveniently located in the heart of Arlington Heights. Residents are surrounded by a beautiful setting with close proximity to downtown Chicago for a seamless commute to work or a Michigan Avenue Shopping experience. Apartments features include spacious and open layouts, spectacular panoramic views, washer and dryer in every unit, stainless steel appliances, contemporary cabinets, granite countertops, built-in microwave, vinyl wood plank flooring in living areas, large oversized closets, modern color palette, cable ready and available onsite storage. Community Amenities include: blocks from Metra, on site management, 24/7 emergency maintenance, cyber cafe, pet friendly, pet spa, 24 hour fitness center, sundeck, outdoor heated swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, outdoor grills, resident lounge and party rooms, elevator, bike storage, private skybridge with access to parking garage.
CHICAGO, IL
Free Shore House: This North Wildwood Home Could Be Yours, But There’s A Big Catch

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — A Cape May County family is giving away a shore home for free. The house is on East 22nd Avenue in North Wildwood. But if all goes as hoped, the house won’t be there long. Welcome to North Wildwood where nestled in the middle of the block, a cozy four-bedroom A-frame beach cottage can be yours. Its interior is impeccably maintained with attention to detail in every nook and cranny. The house boasts four bedrooms and one single bathroom — and there’s the problem. “We only had one bathroom. How we survived with all those people having a place to...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
City Council Approves New York Blood Center’s Expansion Plans For Upper East Side Headquarters

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Council on Tuesday approved plans for a big expansion project for the New York Blood Center. The center wants to turn its three-story headquarters on East 67th Street on the Upper East Side into a 16-story, state-of-the-art life sciences hub in the middle of a residential street. The blood center had asked the city to rezone the property to build higher than the roughly six to seven stories currently allowed. Some residents went to court Monday in a last-ditch effort to block the construction before the vote, but the judge denied their request.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1215 W LUNT Avenue #G

Vintage lovers.......Spacious two-bedroom garden condo apartment in a well-maintained courtyard building! Unit has high ceilings, separate dining area along with new carpet and dining room flooring. The unit has been freshly painted with laundry and bicycle storage in building. Walk to everything! Red Line, Groceries, Starbucks, and the beach.
These Are the Counties in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,138,600 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
500 Catherine Street

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOR RENT, GORGEOUSLY UPDATED 2 STORY-BRICK HOME in South Ottawa! $1,495 a month for 1-year lease OR $1,450 a month for a 2-year lease or a longer term! Property features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, great living space, formal dining room, nicely remodeled kitchen, mudroom, full basement, huge front porch. The master suite has a nice size bedroom, barn doors, and a full-size bathroom with heated floors. All appliances are included with the home as well as a full-size washer and dryer. The basement is nice, dry, and toasty with its own heater, could be used for extra living space, also offers a ton of storage. This home has great outdoors! Tenant pays all utilities. Located in a highly sought-after South Ottawa area - the home is right down the street from a playground/park, grocery store, and everything downtown Ottawa has to offer. EASY APPLICATION PROCESS!
1541 Millbrook Drive #1541

Newly updated and ready for new tenants! This 1ST FLOOR RANCH townhome is niceley upgraded w/cherry cabinets, stainless appliances, new flooring and fresh paint! Open concept living area with a gas fireplace in the living rooom and access to the private patio along with a separate dining area and open kitchen help to make this the perfect layout! A large master suite with with plenty of light/windows, walk-in closet and deluxe bathroom featuring dual sinks, soaking tub and separate standing shower give you the perfect place to retreat and rechage. A 2nd bedroom with access to the 2nd full bath, large laundry room and 2-car garage round out this perfect ranch! Walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment! Credit & Background Check Required - No Pets - Non Smoking Unit.
1101 S State Street #2301

Perfect South Loop one bedroom. High floor away from the street and train noise with great northern and lake views! Large kitchen with tons of counter space. Newer dishwasher and washer/dryer. Fabulous outdoor pool and No Pets! This building is close to everything - transportation, grocery stores, restaurants, bars, parks, and the lake! Garage space add $150.00 All utilities included in rent, tenant pays electric.
9508 GLENLAKE Street #206

Very nice 2 bedrooms condo in Rosemont area with hardwood floor thru-out . Nice kitchen with granite countertop . Great school . Close to transportation and chopping center . Laundry and storage in the building . One parking space included with the rent . pets ok .
