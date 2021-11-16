ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago-Near North Side, IL 60654

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoak in the GORGOUS city views from your private balcony in this large, one-bedroom condo in the desirable 400...

951 W Huron Street #401

*SUBLEASE through 4/30 with option to renew* Come view this stunning 2 bed/2 bath unit with tall ceilings and condo quality finishes throughout. This bright unit boasts an updated spacious kitchen, 2 full baths, central air, and laundry in unit, making it an absolute must see. Additionally the bedrooms are very spacious with deep closets and the unit has a balcony - grills okay! Designated rooftop seating exclusively for this unit! Situated minutes away from the Loop, West loop, and River North and public transportation. Heater garage parking available for additional fee. Photos do not do it justice - come see it!
Chicago-Greater Grand Crossing, IL 60619

Spacious one bedroom unit with a huge living room and large bedroom. Easy access to public transportation, schools and shopping. $65 credit/background check per adult. No eviction records accepted. 550 or higher credit scores needed. First month's rent, $500 move-in fee plus $100 lease administration fee due at lease signing (No security deposit). 12+ month lease. Screened pets welcome (no aggressive breeds). Tenant pays for gas and electric plus $40 monthly tenant benefit package. Available 12/01/2021 and easy to view. Section 8 applicants are welcome!
100 Prairie Park Drive #611

Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath rental at luxury complex Prairie Park! Hardwood floors in main living space, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in unit washer and dryer and a view of the pond make this a great place to be! Primary bedroom is massive and has a stunning primary en suite complete with a soaker tub, large shower with heavy glass door and double vanity. Plenty of storage space in the walk in closet. Enjoy great southern views on the balcony. The clubhouse has all the amenities you could ask for including an exercise room, indoor pool & jacuzzi, and sauna. One heated parking spot is included in the price!!!!
420 W Aldine Avenue #530

Extra large bright STUDIO unit in a mid-Rise elevator building located in the heart of vibrant & trendy East Lakeview. Beautiful updated kitchen and bath. Kitchen has a nice eat-in area. Lots of closet space for storage. Just steps from the from the lakefront, restaurants and night life. Heat and gas are included. Parking is available on site for an extra fee.
655 W Irving Park Road #1513

View, views, views! Your new home at 655 W Irving Park Rd #1513 1 bedroom/1 bathroom features extensive living space with insane views of the city. This 762 sq ft luxury rental is covered in mocha hardwood floors and has a wall of windows that overlook the pool and Wrigley Field. Separate dining area is adjacent to pristine kitchen with breakfast bar. Updated bathroom has jetted tub with slate surround and granite vanity. The spacious bedroom can accommodate a king-sized bed. Generous closet space throughout. Park Place Tower allows convenient access to the lakefront, Wrigley Field, Marovitz golf course, shopping, dining and entertainment. Live life in a full amenity building that provides 24 hour door staff, exercise room, media room and a party room. Amazing outdoor area includes a sundeck with outdoor pool, cabanas, grills and a basketball court. Access to dog park through heated garage. Market and dry cleaners on the first floor complete the conveniences of your new home!
Chicago-East Garfield Park, IL 60624

Spacious three bedroom two bath condo unit features an open floor plan, updated kitchen and generous bedrooms sizes with en suite. Central air and in unit laundry hookup. Easy access to public transportation, schools and shopping. $65 credit/background check per adult. No eviction records accepted. 550 or higher credit scores needed. First month's rent, $500 move-in fee plus $100 lease administration fee due at lease signing (No security deposit). 12+ month lease. Screened pets welcome (no aggressive breeds). Tenant pays for gas and electric plus $40 monthly tenant benefit package. Available 12/01/2021 and easy to view. Section 8 applicants are welcome!
Chicago-Brighton Park, IL 60632

A completely rehabbed 2-bedroom apartment is available for rent. Highlights include central AC and heating, new wood laminate floors throughout, and a new kitchen featuring all stainless steel appliances, a 5-burner range, granite countertops, and a large pantry cabinet. The apartment has its own gas and electric meters, and a postal mailbox. Services include weekly garbage pickup, lawn care, and snow removal. For tenant's convenience and enjoyment: laundry room with newer coin-operated machines, outside patio, and a large fenced yard. Extra storage space is available in the building for a fee. Great location! Close to schools, 2 CTA orange line train stations, large city park, and many businesses and stores, including Home Depot, LA Fitness, Ross, Jewel-Osco, Wendy's, McDonald's, etc.
2113 W North Avenue #1E

Location! Space! Value! Rarely available beautiful home with vintage charm, modern conveniences, and a HUGE south facing outdoor patio. Features include updated kitchen and bathroom, separate dining and living rooms, 10' ceilings, modern hardwood, custom millwork, loads of natural light. Recently renovated kitchen has 42' cabinets, SS appliances, and smart storage, and space for a table and chairs. Updated bathroom is complete with jacuzzi tub. Both bedrooms will accommodate a king or queen size beds with plenty of additional room for storage or an office nook. A bonus walk-in closet which can be used as another closet or pantry. Windows are new and help keep monthly utility costs low. Laundry on site. Easy street parking. Rent includes water and bike storage. Two blocks away from Damen Blue line, 6 corners, Big Star, 606 Trail, and all of the hot spots in Bucktown and Wicker Park. Welcome home!
647 E South Broadway Avenue #2

Well maintained, recently remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath now available in the heart of Lombard. Not a large complex, this building has just 3 other units, and is right next to the IL Prairie Path! Living room, eat in remodeled kitchen with white cabinetry and granite countertops. Floors and walls are all in today's modern grey color scheme. Lower level features laundry room and private additional lockable storage unit included with your lease for all of your toys! Outdoors will feature screened gazebo for tenant use in spring / summer. Handicap ramp access in rear. Owner pays trash, lawn care, and snow removal. Qualifications include minimum credit score of 610 and combined income of adult occupants of at least 3x the monthly rent. Call, Text, or Email for showing, can be done any time at your convenience! IL Licensed Real Estate Agent has ownership interest.
Chicago-South Lawndale, IL 60623

Newly rehabbed 2nd floor apartment with attic available for rent, it is duplexed up to attic, includes a 2 car garage, features Granite counter tops, SS appliances, new floors, new windows, Newly painted, property very close to shops and restaurants . Property is very clean and well maintained by landlord. Preferably looking for someone with no pets. Bring your clients this listing will not last.
Chicago-Jefferson Park, IL 60630

AVAILABLE NOW! Located in the desirable Jefferson Park, this spacious 1 bed/1 bath garden unit. Basement has coin washer and free dryer as well as bike storage. Walk to metra and blue line or easy access to 90/94. $32 bundled service fee in addition to rent. Pet Friendly and available now!
Chicago-Humboldt Park, IL 60651

Available December 1 or sooner is this Classic Vintage 3 Bedroom, Freshly Painted Apartment in Humboldt Park! A Minute Walk From the Park, This Unit Features Hardwood Floors Throughout; Large Living Area Perfect for Dining, Extra Living and/or Office Space; Soaking Tub and Stand-Up Shower; Private Deck off Kitchen; Central A/C and Heat; Bright Natural & Artificial Light Fills the Home; Coin Shared Laundry in Basement and Large Common Outdoor Patio for Entertaining. Pets Determined on a Case by Case Basis. Street Parking Only. No Dishwasher. 3rd Bedroom Does not Have a Closet. One Month Security Deposit.
Chicago-West Pullman, IL 60628

Remodeled one bedroom apartment with spacious living room is waiting for you! Includes a nice-sized bedroom with hardwood floors plus lots of living space for your ideas! Space for one, possibly two cars in rear - included in price! Coin-op laundry onsite. Building is along bus route and close to Metra station. Owner is looking for strong credit, solid work history, verifiable income of 3x rent per month, no evictions. $40 application fee per person age 18+. Call today!
9508 GLENLAKE Street #206

Very nice 2 bedrooms condo in Rosemont area with hardwood floor thru-out . Nice kitchen with granite countertop . Great school . Close to transportation and chopping center . Laundry and storage in the building . One parking space included with the rent . pets ok .
7306 N Mcvicker Avenue

Charming home in a great North Edgebrook location. A solid all brick home that could be a condo alternative for someone. Home has been completely remodeled with a brand new kitchen, all hardwood floors throughout nice tiled bath and the basement offers additional space for a recreation-game room and storage and has a half bath. New roof 2020. A large rear yard with plenty area for a garden. Side drive to the garage. A block to the bus on Touhy, shopping just a few minutes away at Target and Costco or Village Crossing.Please note taxes reflect no exemptions. Owner requires tenant to have renter's insurance.
810 SUMMIT CREEK Drive

Attention great tenants! Live in the Summit Creek subdivision now! Bright and cheery end unit, two Master bedroom : upper level and lower level. Bay window in the kitchen. All appliances provided. Oversize attached 2.5 car garage! One minute from 59 and three minutes from I55. Grade School & Shopping Directly Across the Street. Shopping is a stone throw away. You'll love it!
299 N Dunton Avenue #516

9'Ceilings and a Balcony off the Living Room. Conveniently located in the heart of Arlington Heights. Residents are surrounded by a beautiful setting with close proximity to downtown Chicago for a seamless commute to work or a Michigan Avenue Shopping experience. Apartments features include spacious and open layouts, spectacular panoramic views, washer and dryer in every unit, stainless steel appliances, contemporary cabinets, granite countertops, built-in microwave, vinyl wood plank flooring in living areas, large oversized closets, modern color palette, cable ready and available onsite storage. Community Amenities include: blocks from Metra, on site management, 24/7 emergency maintenance, cyber cafe, pet friendly, pet spa, 24 hour fitness center, sundeck, outdoor heated swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, outdoor grills, resident lounge and party rooms, elevator, bike storage, private skybridge with access to parking garage.
