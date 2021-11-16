ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

210 E 6th Avenue

bhhschicago.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharming, completely remodeled farmhouse-style home with a beautiful front porch on a large corner lot. This is a 4bedroom/2 bath home available in early December! Some of...

www.bhhschicago.com

bhhschicago.com

1415 Gunderson Avenue

Beautifully updated single family home in Berwyn! This 4 bed/2 Bath home features a full/finished basement and 2 car garage. The home sits on a extra wide lot with great outdoor space. Walking distance to nearby schools, transportation, restaurants, pharmacies, etc. Make an appointment today!
bhhschicago.com

9508 GLENLAKE Street #206

Very nice 2 bedrooms condo in Rosemont area with hardwood floor thru-out . Nice kitchen with granite countertop . Great school . Close to transportation and chopping center . Laundry and storage in the building . One parking space included with the rent . pets ok .
bhhschicago.com

2509 W 111th Street #2

Conveniently nestled in the Morgan Park area, this unit is waiting for You! One bedroom, one bath with New flooring and New stainless steel appliances. Also additional storage, rear parking with heat and water included. Shopping nearby, and plenty of restaurants within walking distance. Unit on the first Floor!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Edgewood Avenue

Attention Investors 11 Lots as a package for $205, 000property is close to the schools ,Boyle park which has community water access for boating fishing and outside family gatherings!. Listing courtesy of Exit On The Bay. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal,...
bhhschicago.com

4913 N Glenwood Avenue #1A

Andersonville 1 bed features large living area, separate kitchen with pantry, large closet, hardwood floors, bathroom with tub, small rear deck. 5 minute walk to Argyle L stop, two blocks south of Andersonville shops/restaurants. Cosigner's Welcome. $65 Application Fee. Security Deposit of 1 Month + $100.
bhhschicago.com

7306 N Mcvicker Avenue

Charming home in a great North Edgebrook location. A solid all brick home that could be a condo alternative for someone. Home has been completely remodeled with a brand new kitchen, all hardwood floors throughout nice tiled bath and the basement offers additional space for a recreation-game room and storage and has a half bath. New roof 2020. A large rear yard with plenty area for a garden. Side drive to the garage. A block to the bus on Touhy, shopping just a few minutes away at Target and Costco or Village Crossing.Please note taxes reflect no exemptions. Owner requires tenant to have renter's insurance.
bhhschicago.com

11216 S Langley Avenue #2

Three Bedroom Unit available in the Historic Pullman District. Storage Unit and laundry available, in common area. Plenty of shopping nearby also not far from the interstate. No Pets, No Smoking!
bhhschicago.com

647 E South Broadway Avenue #2

Well maintained, recently remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath now available in the heart of Lombard. Not a large complex, this building has just 3 other units, and is right next to the IL Prairie Path! Living room, eat in remodeled kitchen with white cabinetry and granite countertops. Floors and walls are all in today's modern grey color scheme. Lower level features laundry room and private additional lockable storage unit included with your lease for all of your toys! Outdoors will feature screened gazebo for tenant use in spring / summer. Handicap ramp access in rear. Owner pays trash, lawn care, and snow removal. Qualifications include minimum credit score of 610 and combined income of adult occupants of at least 3x the monthly rent. Call, Text, or Email for showing, can be done any time at your convenience! IL Licensed Real Estate Agent has ownership interest.
bhhschicago.com

344B Elm Place

Wonderfully cozy standalone 2-bedroom, 1-bath coach house in fabulous in-town location near the train, shops, restaurants & lake. One parking space in the shared attached garage + one in the driveway directly behind it (effectively tandem spots with one of the cars garaged). Pets will be approved on a case-by-case basis; the security deposit is $3000 if a pet is approved. Rent includes lawn care, snow removal, and water. Renter is responsible for gas, electricity, and scavenger. Dedicated laundry with full-size washer & dryer. A terrific place to call home in an A++ location.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4960 Fairmont Avenue , #1004

Rarely available one bedroom condo in the heart of downtown Bethesda in the new, luxurious hi-rise Cheval Bethesda! Three-year-old condo features a spectacular open floor plan with Caesarstone counters, Bosch appliances, gleaming hardwood floors, and 9 ft ceilings. Recessed lighting, breakfast counter with fashionable teardrop light fixtures, custom-built bright white 42" cabinets, a 6-burner gas stove with an upgraded venting system venting directly to the outside, and a built-in overlay refrigerator. Spacious, light-filled bedroom ensuite with a Bio Bidet smart toilet, stone counter vanity, and porcelain tiles! A custom-built, walk-in closet with ample shelving units and a full-size washer and dryer in the unit. Upgraded half bathroom in the foyer of the condo entrance and large pantry with built-in shelving units. Enjoy an evening glass of wine on your private balcony. The fabulous Cheval building offers a 24-hour concierge, a stunning rooftop deck with panoramic views, a fitness center, and a yoga studio. The condo comes with one garage parking space (#P4-11), deeded separately, and a large storage unit (#27LL). Walk to all of the downtown Bethesda shops and restaurants - the new Trader Joe's is only a block away, a 4-minute walk to the Bethesda metro station, 15 minutes to the D.C line, and close to 270, 355 and other major routes. Move-in ready today!
thexunewswire.com

4360-4368 Harrison Avenue

Welcome Home to the New and Improved Oak Hill Manor! - Welcome home to your new spacious and tastefully renovated apartment home at the Oak Hill Manor Apartments. Located in the highly desirable Oak Hills School District, Oak Hill Manor offers a secluded private community surrounded by mature trees and private homes. The property grants easy access to Harrison Avenue, I-74, and Glenway Avenue which gives its residents a multitude of local restaurants (Chick Fil A, First Watch, Chipotle, etc.), shopping outlets (Lowes, Kroger Marketplace, etc.) and much more only minutes from your doorstep.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Reservoir Avenue

40.944 Acres partially in County and partially in town of Luray limits. Town Water and Sewer available. Beautiful level parcel of land fronting on Reservoir Avenue in convenient location. Zoned Agricultural with many possible uses. Beautiful Mountain Views! Just 2 hours from Washington DC. Shenandoah National Park, Shenandoah River and George Washington National Forest just a short drive away.
thexunewswire.com

917 Prytania Avenue,

917 Prytania Ave 2BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio. This home has an updated electrical and plumbing system, family room, separate dining room, central air, and a partial basement. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. Outside you will find a patio with deck, storage shed, and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. Visit bbrents.com to apply!!
bhhschicago.com

1921 Continental Avenue

2018 construction!! STEPS away from the Rt 59 Metra, no parking, no driving hassle. in Indian Prairie School District 204 at Metro West! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, Open concept kitchen/eating area/great room with finished lower level. The main floor has oak hardwood flooring throughout, a beautiful kitchen with 42" kona maple cabinets, granite counters and SS appliances. 2nd floor Master bedroom has a private bathroom with 5 ft walk in tile shower and a walk in closet along with two more bedrooms with one more bathroom. Stained railings and stained spindles throughout add character. No smoking allowed. No Pets allowed.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4526 Craddock Avenue

Lane for sale 4526 & 4600 Craddock Ave. Lots 30 & 31 priced $30,000 each sold together. Ready to built new home. Listing courtesy of Jkp Realty Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-11-11T11:52:33.043.
MATC Times

3920 N. 6th Street

SPACIOUS Studio Unit! - Large studio apartment unit with separate bedroom area - almost like a 1 bedroom unit. Rare quality features - tile in the bathroom, new vinyl in the kitchen, newer appliances. Free off street parking for 1 car in adjacent parking lot. Coin laundry in the basement.
bhhschicago.com

500 Catherine Street

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOR RENT, GORGEOUSLY UPDATED 2 STORY-BRICK HOME in South Ottawa! $1,495 a month for 1-year lease OR $1,450 a month for a 2-year lease or a longer term! Property features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, great living space, formal dining room, nicely remodeled kitchen, mudroom, full basement, huge front porch. The master suite has a nice size bedroom, barn doors, and a full-size bathroom with heated floors. All appliances are included with the home as well as a full-size washer and dryer. The basement is nice, dry, and toasty with its own heater, could be used for extra living space, also offers a ton of storage. This home has great outdoors! Tenant pays all utilities. Located in a highly sought-after South Ottawa area - the home is right down the street from a playground/park, grocery store, and everything downtown Ottawa has to offer. EASY APPLICATION PROCESS!
bhhschicago.com

1101 S State Street #2301

Perfect South Loop one bedroom. High floor away from the street and train noise with great northern and lake views! Large kitchen with tons of counter space. Newer dishwasher and washer/dryer. Fabulous outdoor pool and No Pets! This building is close to everything - transportation, grocery stores, restaurants, bars, parks, and the lake! Garage space add $150.00 All utilities included in rent, tenant pays electric.
bhhschicago.com

1541 Millbrook Drive #1541

Newly updated and ready for new tenants! This 1ST FLOOR RANCH townhome is niceley upgraded w/cherry cabinets, stainless appliances, new flooring and fresh paint! Open concept living area with a gas fireplace in the living rooom and access to the private patio along with a separate dining area and open kitchen help to make this the perfect layout! A large master suite with with plenty of light/windows, walk-in closet and deluxe bathroom featuring dual sinks, soaking tub and separate standing shower give you the perfect place to retreat and rechage. A 2nd bedroom with access to the 2nd full bath, large laundry room and 2-car garage round out this perfect ranch! Walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment! Credit & Background Check Required - No Pets - Non Smoking Unit.
bhhschicago.com

1012 Turin Drive

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome with tons of upgrades and pond view! ~ Fully applianced kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded 42" cabinetry, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances ~ Open concept living room/dining room with sliding glass door to deck ~ Roomy main floor master bedroom and 2nd bedroom ~ Main floor loft area ~ Walkout lower level with family room, 3rd bedroom, laundry with washer and dryer, and concrete patio ~ Modern light fixtures ~ Neutral decor ~ Attached 2 car garage ~ Great location near Routes 72 and 20...only minutes away from I-90 ~ Pets allowed ~ Professional management ~ Great condition! ~ Advertised rent is for 2 year lease with automatic 3% rent increase in 2nd year - add $100/month for 1 year lease.
