726 Roger Avenue #0

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharming home in Kenilworth, walking distance to everything! 3 Bedrooms-...

500 Catherine Street

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOR RENT, GORGEOUSLY UPDATED 2 STORY-BRICK HOME in South Ottawa! $1,495 a month for 1-year lease OR $1,450 a month for a 2-year lease or a longer term! Property features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, great living space, formal dining room, nicely remodeled kitchen, mudroom, full basement, huge front porch. The master suite has a nice size bedroom, barn doors, and a full-size bathroom with heated floors. All appliances are included with the home as well as a full-size washer and dryer. The basement is nice, dry, and toasty with its own heater, could be used for extra living space, also offers a ton of storage. This home has great outdoors! Tenant pays all utilities. Located in a highly sought-after South Ottawa area - the home is right down the street from a playground/park, grocery store, and everything downtown Ottawa has to offer. EASY APPLICATION PROCESS!
1415 Gunderson Avenue

Beautifully updated single family home in Berwyn! This 4 bed/2 Bath home features a full/finished basement and 2 car garage. The home sits on a extra wide lot with great outdoor space. Walking distance to nearby schools, transportation, restaurants, pharmacies, etc. Make an appointment today!
2509 W 111th Street #2

Conveniently nestled in the Morgan Park area, this unit is waiting for You! One bedroom, one bath with New flooring and New stainless steel appliances. Also additional storage, rear parking with heat and water included. Shopping nearby, and plenty of restaurants within walking distance. Unit on the first Floor!
4913 N Glenwood Avenue #1A

Andersonville 1 bed features large living area, separate kitchen with pantry, large closet, hardwood floors, bathroom with tub, small rear deck. 5 minute walk to Argyle L stop, two blocks south of Andersonville shops/restaurants. Cosigner's Welcome. $65 Application Fee. Security Deposit of 1 Month + $100.
Edgewood Avenue

Attention Investors 11 Lots as a package for $205, 000property is close to the schools ,Boyle park which has community water access for boating fishing and outside family gatherings!. Listing courtesy of Exit On The Bay. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal,...
7306 N Mcvicker Avenue

Charming home in a great North Edgebrook location. A solid all brick home that could be a condo alternative for someone. Home has been completely remodeled with a brand new kitchen, all hardwood floors throughout nice tiled bath and the basement offers additional space for a recreation-game room and storage and has a half bath. New roof 2020. A large rear yard with plenty area for a garden. Side drive to the garage. A block to the bus on Touhy, shopping just a few minutes away at Target and Costco or Village Crossing.Please note taxes reflect no exemptions. Owner requires tenant to have renter's insurance.
228 Marengo Avenue #2

This pet friendly bright & sunny 1 bedroom plus den top floor unit boasts vaulted ceiling with skylight, large walk-in closet and 2 exterior porches. Free laundry and storage in shared basement. Fenced in yard and garage parking included. Conveniently located near downtown Forest Park & downtown Oak Park. Green line & Metra are a mere 3 blocks away. Very short drive to I-290. Credit check $40 per adult applicant on mycheckfree. Additional pet fee non-refundable deposit of $250.
1730 W Le Moyne Street #1

Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath in a great location! Whether you need to be close to the expressway or the Blue Line, this is your unit. Walking distance to all the restaurants and shops that Wicker Park has to offer. This unit has hardwood floors, laundry in unit, open floor plan, a huge front porch to enjoy during the summer as well as an enclosed back porch. Rent includes electric.
655 W Irving Park Road #1513

View, views, views! Your new home at 655 W Irving Park Rd #1513 1 bedroom/1 bathroom features extensive living space with insane views of the city. This 762 sq ft luxury rental is covered in mocha hardwood floors and has a wall of windows that overlook the pool and Wrigley Field. Separate dining area is adjacent to pristine kitchen with breakfast bar. Updated bathroom has jetted tub with slate surround and granite vanity. The spacious bedroom can accommodate a king-sized bed. Generous closet space throughout. Park Place Tower allows convenient access to the lakefront, Wrigley Field, Marovitz golf course, shopping, dining and entertainment. Live life in a full amenity building that provides 24 hour door staff, exercise room, media room and a party room. Amazing outdoor area includes a sundeck with outdoor pool, cabanas, grills and a basketball court. Access to dog park through heated garage. Market and dry cleaners on the first floor complete the conveniences of your new home!
670 W Sheridan Road #2

HUGE 3bed 2bath with newly refinished hardwood floors throughout on Sheridan and Pine Grove! Heat included and good natural sunlight! Tons of windows and TONS of closet space. Kitchen is very big and includes a dishwasher. Coin laundry in the basement. On-site building engineer and intercom system. NO security deposit OR move in fee! No cat fees! No dogs allowed. Only fee you pay is a $95 app fee per applicant. Co-signers included. Easy to show!!
516 N ELIZABETH Street #2S

Gorgeous and lovingly maintained corner city facing 2 bed/2 bath in a boutique elevator building! Just look at the finishes! New Samsung appliance package, floor to ceiling fireplace surround, Walnut master bathroom vanity with gold mirrors, bidet and new tile throughout. Soaking tub! Both bedrooms are spacious and connect to the 25 foot private balcony with exterior access. Best of all included is your private one car garage with additional storage. Excellent location a stones throw to Fulton market, Twisted Spoke, Coal Fire, Starbucks and all that the West Loop/Fulton market has to offer!
25 W Graham Avenue

Private three bedroom home, located close to everything yet on a quiet tree-lined street in award winning school district. Updates include luxury vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and granite bath vanity. Full home painted in modern grey color scheme. Washer Dryer included. Huge yard with patio for your family to enjoy! Can be shown any time at your convenience! 12 month lease. Minimum 610 Credit Score, and combined monthly income of adult occupants of at least 3x the rent. Can be shown any time at your convenience! IL Licensed Agent has Ownership Interest.
299 N Dunton Avenue #215

Floor to Ceiling Windows!!! Conveniently located in the heart of Arlington Heights. Residents are surrounded by a beautiful setting with close proximity to downtown Chicago for a seamless commute to work or a Michigan Avenue Shopping experience. Apartments features include spacious and open layouts, spectacular panoramic views, washer and dryer in every unit, stainless steel appliances, contemporary cabinets, granite countertops, built-in microwave, vinyl wood plank flooring in living areas, large oversized closets, modern color palette, cable ready and available onsite storage. Community Amenities include: blocks from Metra, on site management, 24/7 emergency maintenance, cyber cafe, pet friendly, pet spa, 24 hour fitness center, sundeck, outdoor heated swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, outdoor grills, resident lounge and party rooms, elevator, bike storage, private skybridge with access to parking garage.
4045 N kedvale Avenue #49

Old irving park less than 1 block to train and metra. 1st floor 1 bedroom offering: hardwood floors, ample windows with tons of natural light, includes heat, laundry in basement, no dogs.
647 E South Broadway Avenue #2

Well maintained, recently remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath now available in the heart of Lombard. Not a large complex, this building has just 3 other units, and is right next to the IL Prairie Path! Living room, eat in remodeled kitchen with white cabinetry and granite countertops. Floors and walls are all in today's modern grey color scheme. Lower level features laundry room and private additional lockable storage unit included with your lease for all of your toys! Outdoors will feature screened gazebo for tenant use in spring / summer. Handicap ramp access in rear. Owner pays trash, lawn care, and snow removal. Qualifications include minimum credit score of 610 and combined income of adult occupants of at least 3x the monthly rent. Call, Text, or Email for showing, can be done any time at your convenience! IL Licensed Real Estate Agent has ownership interest.
219 E Big Horn Drive

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage located in the Deer Point Trails subdivision in Hainesville with Grayslake schools! This is a very nice and convenient location! Ready to Go quad level floor plan! Gorgeous hardwood floors in the living area and kitchen! A large finished basement with an additional bedroom or office!
Reservoir Avenue

40.944 Acres partially in County and partially in town of Luray limits. Town Water and Sewer available. Beautiful level parcel of land fronting on Reservoir Avenue in convenient location. Zoned Agricultural with many possible uses. Beautiful Mountain Views! Just 2 hours from Washington DC. Shenandoah National Park, Shenandoah River and George Washington National Forest just a short drive away.
1541 Millbrook Drive #1541

Newly updated and ready for new tenants! This 1ST FLOOR RANCH townhome is niceley upgraded w/cherry cabinets, stainless appliances, new flooring and fresh paint! Open concept living area with a gas fireplace in the living rooom and access to the private patio along with a separate dining area and open kitchen help to make this the perfect layout! A large master suite with with plenty of light/windows, walk-in closet and deluxe bathroom featuring dual sinks, soaking tub and separate standing shower give you the perfect place to retreat and rechage. A 2nd bedroom with access to the 2nd full bath, large laundry room and 2-car garage round out this perfect ranch! Walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment! Credit & Background Check Required - No Pets - Non Smoking Unit.
810 SUMMIT CREEK Drive

Attention great tenants! Live in the Summit Creek subdivision now! Bright and cheery end unit, two Master bedroom : upper level and lower level. Bay window in the kitchen. All appliances provided. Oversize attached 2.5 car garage! One minute from 59 and three minutes from I55. Grade School & Shopping Directly Across the Street. Shopping is a stone throw away. You'll love it!
9508 GLENLAKE Street #206

Very nice 2 bedrooms condo in Rosemont area with hardwood floor thru-out . Nice kitchen with granite countertop . Great school . Close to transportation and chopping center . Laundry and storage in the building . One parking space included with the rent . pets ok .
