518 E 18th Street

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll 2 bedroom ranch with 1 bath and 1 car garage attached. Bedrooms are nice size with closet organizers. Kitchen has higher end stainless...

3533 Ashland Avenue

Come see our newly rehabbed 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch home. New lighting, new wood floors among the upgrades throughout the house. Sits on a HUGE corner lot for lots of entertaining space. Don't wait too long, will be taken before you know it.
11214 S Langley Avenue #2

Two Bedroom Unit available in the Historic Pullman District. Storage Unit and laundry available, in common area. Plenty of shopping nearby and not far from the interstate. No Pets, No Smoking.
1323 Chestnut Lane

Maintenance free living awaits in this beautiful 3 story townhome! Newer carpeting (2 years), newer roof (4 years) and new disposal last year! Open kitchen with breakfast bar, large dining area and sliding glass doors leading to private balcony! Spacious master bedroom with master bath! Hardwood floors throughout the main floor! Finished lower level with space perfect for an office! Great location situated next to an open field, walking distance to park/playground, Rush Copley and just minutes to tons of shopping and restaurants! Available for immediate rental. One year minimum rental required.
810 SUMMIT CREEK Drive

Attention great tenants! Live in the Summit Creek subdivision now! Bright and cheery end unit, two Master bedroom : upper level and lower level. Bay window in the kitchen. All appliances provided. Oversize attached 2.5 car garage! One minute from 59 and three minutes from I55. Grade School & Shopping Directly Across the Street. Shopping is a stone throw away. You'll love it!
1636 S 50th Court #5

Beautiful remodeled second floor apartment just a few blocks away from the pink line! This spacious 2 bedroom features refinished hard wood floors, remodeled bathroom, and a gorgeous kitchen with Quartz counters, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. This unit also features an unheated private porch area with great storage space. Rent includes heat and water! Coin operated washer and dryer in heated basement area. All applicants over 18 must submit application. Credit and background checks will be required if applicant is selected.
647 E South Broadway Avenue #2

Well maintained, recently remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath now available in the heart of Lombard. Not a large complex, this building has just 3 other units, and is right next to the IL Prairie Path! Living room, eat in remodeled kitchen with white cabinetry and granite countertops. Floors and walls are all in today's modern grey color scheme. Lower level features laundry room and private additional lockable storage unit included with your lease for all of your toys! Outdoors will feature screened gazebo for tenant use in spring / summer. Handicap ramp access in rear. Owner pays trash, lawn care, and snow removal. Qualifications include minimum credit score of 610 and combined income of adult occupants of at least 3x the monthly rent. Call, Text, or Email for showing, can be done any time at your convenience! IL Licensed Real Estate Agent has ownership interest.
Chicago-Near West Side, IL 60607

Test out the neighborhood with this open and bright southeast 2 bedroom 2 bath SUBLET available from 1/1/22 - 6/30/22 with the option to extend the lease with the property management company. Extra large common area with kitchen island and room for a large kitchen table, sectional couch, desk and even your peloton! Laundry in unit and split bedroom floorplan. Primary suite has plenty of room for a king sized bed with en suite bathroom and large walk-thru closet. Both bedrooms enclosed. Balcony with room for a gas grill and sunny south facing for all those plant lovers! Parking for two cars is included in the rent as is basic cable with HBO. Building amenities include a 24hr door staff, business center, recently remodeled fitness center, roof deck, bike room & dry cleaners. Electric vehicle charging also available in garage. No smoking or pets please.
219 E Big Horn Drive

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage located in the Deer Point Trails subdivision in Hainesville with Grayslake schools! This is a very nice and convenient location! Ready to Go quad level floor plan! Gorgeous hardwood floors in the living area and kitchen! A large finished basement with an additional bedroom or office!
4045 N kedvale Avenue #49

Old irving park less than 1 block to train and metra. 1st floor 1 bedroom offering: hardwood floors, ample windows with tons of natural light, includes heat, laundry in basement, no dogs.
1811 18th St NW

Be your own Icon! -Office/Quasi retail/showroom space on 18th Street NW! - Bright professional move in ready suite. Come see this adorable, bright and spacious suite in a vintage building on 18th St., near everything quintessential to DC's most happening neighborhoods. * Dupont, Adams Morgan, U St and 14th St!
1541 Millbrook Drive #1541

Newly updated and ready for new tenants! This 1ST FLOOR RANCH townhome is niceley upgraded w/cherry cabinets, stainless appliances, new flooring and fresh paint! Open concept living area with a gas fireplace in the living rooom and access to the private patio along with a separate dining area and open kitchen help to make this the perfect layout! A large master suite with with plenty of light/windows, walk-in closet and deluxe bathroom featuring dual sinks, soaking tub and separate standing shower give you the perfect place to retreat and rechage. A 2nd bedroom with access to the 2nd full bath, large laundry room and 2-car garage round out this perfect ranch! Walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment! Credit & Background Check Required - No Pets - Non Smoking Unit.
412 James Court #D

Vacant unit, full of natural daylight, ready for tenant to move in. Features private garage with wide length for storage, additional space on the driveway for one car, in-unit washer and dryer, central heating and cooling, walk in closet, separate dining room, balcony, and more.
1012 Turin Drive

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome with tons of upgrades and pond view! ~ Fully applianced kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded 42" cabinetry, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances ~ Open concept living room/dining room with sliding glass door to deck ~ Roomy main floor master bedroom and 2nd bedroom ~ Main floor loft area ~ Walkout lower level with family room, 3rd bedroom, laundry with washer and dryer, and concrete patio ~ Modern light fixtures ~ Neutral decor ~ Attached 2 car garage ~ Great location near Routes 72 and 20...only minutes away from I-90 ~ Pets allowed ~ Professional management ~ Great condition! ~ Advertised rent is for 2 year lease with automatic 3% rent increase in 2nd year - add $100/month for 1 year lease.
1415 Gunderson Avenue

Beautifully updated single family home in Berwyn! This 4 bed/2 Bath home features a full/finished basement and 2 car garage. The home sits on a extra wide lot with great outdoor space. Walking distance to nearby schools, transportation, restaurants, pharmacies, etc. Make an appointment today!
991 Yosemite Trail #C

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath coach home upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and much more. Generous size master bedroom with walk in closet. Very conveniently located close to Metra train station, major highways, shopping and to top it off great schools from Nerge Math and Science academy to J B Conant High School. Tons of storage, attached garage, fire place and in unit washer/dryer. Pets allowed with nonrefundable deposit. Don't miss this one!
420 W Aldine Avenue #530

Extra large bright STUDIO unit in a mid-Rise elevator building located in the heart of vibrant & trendy East Lakeview. Beautiful updated kitchen and bath. Kitchen has a nice eat-in area. Lots of closet space for storage. Just steps from the from the lakefront, restaurants and night life. Heat and gas are included. Parking is available on site for an extra fee.
344B Elm Place

Wonderfully cozy standalone 2-bedroom, 1-bath coach house in fabulous in-town location near the train, shops, restaurants & lake. One parking space in the shared attached garage + one in the driveway directly behind it (effectively tandem spots with one of the cars garaged). Pets will be approved on a case-by-case basis; the security deposit is $3000 if a pet is approved. Rent includes lawn care, snow removal, and water. Renter is responsible for gas, electricity, and scavenger. Dedicated laundry with full-size washer & dryer. A terrific place to call home in an A++ location.
2113 W North Avenue #1E

Location! Space! Value! Rarely available beautiful home with vintage charm, modern conveniences, and a HUGE south facing outdoor patio. Features include updated kitchen and bathroom, separate dining and living rooms, 10' ceilings, modern hardwood, custom millwork, loads of natural light. Recently renovated kitchen has 42' cabinets, SS appliances, and smart storage, and space for a table and chairs. Updated bathroom is complete with jacuzzi tub. Both bedrooms will accommodate a king or queen size beds with plenty of additional room for storage or an office nook. A bonus walk-in closet which can be used as another closet or pantry. Windows are new and help keep monthly utility costs low. Laundry on site. Easy street parking. Rent includes water and bike storage. Two blocks away from Damen Blue line, 6 corners, Big Star, 606 Trail, and all of the hot spots in Bucktown and Wicker Park. Welcome home!
1215 W LUNT Avenue #G

Vintage lovers.......Spacious two-bedroom garden condo apartment in a well-maintained courtyard building! Unit has high ceilings, separate dining area along with new carpet and dining room flooring. The unit has been freshly painted with laundry and bicycle storage in building. Walk to everything! Red Line, Groceries, Starbucks, and the beach.
1841 W Touhy Avenue #1

Gorgeous 2-flat Greystone in Rogers Park! Dogs, cats and more pet types welcome! This is a 1st floor unit and the Landlord will pay for heating, water, snow removal and garbage bill! Tenant only responsible for electricity and cooking gas. 3 blocks to the Metra! Short walk to Howard Transit Hub! Long-term leases available up to 3 years with no rent increase guarantee!
