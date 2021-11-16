ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Best shoulder bag for travel

wfla.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you lead a jet-setting lifestyle or you only travel on occasion, having the right bags ready to go will save you the hassle of figuring out your luggage before you head on a trip. Finding the best shoulder bag for...

www.wfla.com

WKRG

Best travel backpack for women

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Travel backpacks might be one of the most versatile pieces of luggage created. They come in different sizes, materials and styles, so no matter what kind of trip you have planned, there is an option suited to your needs. When...
TRAVEL
WKRG

Best leather garment bag

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Every traveler can appreciate arriving at their destination with wrinkle-free, ready-to-wear clothing. Unfortunately, this is often not the case if you’re traveling solely with wheeled luggage. Garment bags are smart ways to carry clothes so they don’t get wrinkled and creased while in transport.
APPAREL
wfla.com

Best giant bean-bag chair

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Bean-bag chairs that are large enough can act as couches and beds for those looking for a place to relax. Aside from the size of a bean-bag chair, they are often very comfortable and feature a foam fill that allows the user to sink into the item. Giant bean-bag chairs with secure closures last a long time and can be a great piece of furniture to tie a room together. When purchasing a giant bean-bag chair, consider what it is filled with, what the cover is made from, and the dimensions of the item.
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

The best Italian fashion drops of 2021: luxury bags, coats and jewels

See something you like? Fendi’s latest collection is an assortment of eye-catching accessories that pay homage to the house’s original “Peekaboo” handbag shape, designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi. With a focus on craftsmanship and heritage, the pieces feature stitching inspired by the techniques of Roman master saddlers, a rainbow of can’t-miss colors, plus matching charms and shoulder straps to customize your alta moda look.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wfla.com

Best snowboard bag with wheels

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There’s no better way to combine your love of travel with your favorite sport, snowboarding, than by taking a board to a new place. Understandably, no one wants to think about logistics when they can examine powder shots from the slopes they’re about to tackle. But, the last thing you want is to arrive at a new mountain only to find you’re already tired from carrying your gear, or worse, that it’s been damaged in transit. Thankfully, a good quality snowboard bag with wheels can make carrying your gear easier, while protecting it so you don’t have to worry about anything other than your upcoming turns. We recommend checking out Thule RoundTrip Roller snowboard bag if you’re interested in a durable, premium snowboard bag from a reputable brand.
SPORTS
yourchoiceway.com

Best Laptop Bags For 2021

We test and review the best rucksacks, satchels and messenger bags – whether for business or travel – to transport your laptop and other gear safely. Whether you're heading back to the office or preparing to head back to school, you'll want a reliable laptop bag to not only carry your precious PC but other valuables.
TECHNOLOGY
wfla.com

Best vaccine card protector for travel

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Now that the COVID-19 vaccines have been available for some time, travel between countries is beginning to become more available to those who are vaccinated. That means a lot can ride on those small, flimsy CDC vaccination cards. Making sure your vaccine cards are protected from liquids and bending is enough to induce anxiety, but these protectors should help to alleviate some of your concerns! If you’re looking for a great value for your next trip, check out our top pick!
TRAVEL
AFAR

Why Thanksgiving Is the Best Time to Travel

Make beautiful places—like Bend, Oregon—a part of new Thanksgiving traditions. Hitting the road in lieu of heading to the dinner table can result in some unforgettable Thanksgiving memories. Growing up, I can’t recall a single Thanksgiving at my parents’ house. There was the frigid but beautiful, snow-dusted Thanksgiving at the...
TRAVEL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
wfla.com

Best fullsize bedframe with headboard

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The best full-size bed frame with headboard boasts a classic design that fits nicely into most bedrooms. Its wooden or steel slats can support your choice of a traditional mattress or memory foam mattress alone. It also provides a selection of finishes, is well-made and high-quality. A top pick is the Pine Wood Full-Size Bed Frame With Headboard by Zinus Tonja.
INTERIOR DESIGN
wfla.com

Best waterproof gloves

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you work outside in all weathers or commute by bike during rain, it pays to have a quality pair of waterproof gloves in your wardrobe. With a wide range of options available, some more effective at keeping your hands...
LIFESTYLE
wfla.com

Best bread knife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s disappointing when you have a beautiful loaf of bread that ends up getting crushed by a dull knife. With a quality bread knife, you’ll get perfect slices every time with no crushing or tearing. However, finding the best bread...
LIFESTYLE
wfla.com

Best plus-size leggings

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For a curvy person, finding the best plus-size leggings is essential. The right pair will flatter your figure and feel good on your skin. It will also be versatile enough to be worn for a variety of activities, whether you want something flexible to wear to the gym or a soft cozy pair for resting on your couch.
APPAREL
wfla.com

Best glass containers with lids

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Plastic food storage containers sometimes just don’t cut it since they often get discolored and warped over time, but glass containers with lids have a number of benefits that plastic containers just don’t have. Glass containers with lids are much safer for storing leftovers and other food since plastic can include harmful and toxic chemicals that might transfer to the food that you consume. The Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass Storage 3.2-Cup Food Containers are first-class glass containers with lids for all of your storage needs.
LIFESTYLE
wfla.com

Best frog toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are about 5,000 different types of frogs that scientists currently know about. If you’re a frog lover, this is great news, as it means there are also different types of frog toys that will appeal to you or a child you might be gifting it to. The jumping amphibians that croak and come in all shapes, colors and sizes make for an adorable toy that makes you love frogs even more. For a frog toy that is a classic top choice, consider The Classic TOMY Mr. Mouth Feed The Frog Game.
ANIMALS
wfla.com

Best black gloves

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If it’s time to invest in new cold-weather accessories, make sure black gloves are at the top of your list. After all, they’re stylish, versatile and complement virtually all winter outerwear. It’s easy to find black gloves, but choosing a...
APPAREL
wfla.com

Best paper towel holder

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If left sitting on a counter or table, a roll of paper towels is at risk of toppling onto the floor or unraveling. However, keeping a roll neat and secure will cut down on unnecessary waste. That’s where a paper towel holder comes in.
LIFESTYLE
wfla.com

Best floral bed sheets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While floral bed sheets are still perfectly at home in cottage or farmhouse spaces for a calm vintage look, they’re also taking over bolder maximalist decor in surprising ways. Florals are no longer fussy or prim. Instead, they are highly fashionable and inviting. It’s all about how you style it.
HOME & GARDEN
WKRG

Best reusable freezer bags

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Freezer bags have been a staple for food storage in home kitchens for decades thanks to their ease of use and low cost, but all that disposed of plastic adds up. Reusable freezer bags aren’t just an excellent solution for limiting the amount of plastic trash you generate, they can also save you plenty of money.
ENVIRONMENT
SPY

Keep Your Bags Safe and Stylish With The Best Luggage Tags

Everyone’s travel fever is at an all-time high, and now that temperatures are dropping, people are craving a holiday more than ever. After all, nothing is more exciting than hopping off a plane to a new and exotic place. For many of us, it’s been a while since the last trip, so it’s time to check all the necessary items off your travel accessory list. A major part of that is finding the best luggage tag for your travel needs. What Info To Put On A Luggage Tag Don’t overshare or make things too complicated – the goal of this tag is...
LIFESTYLE

