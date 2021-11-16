ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best waterproof gloves

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you work outside in all weathers or commute by bike during rain, it pays to have a quality pair of waterproof gloves in your wardrobe. With a wide range of options available, some more effective at keeping your...

Popular Mechanics

The 10 Best Men’s Touchscreen Gloves

You can never go wrong buying a new pair of gloves for yourself or as a holiday gift—and if they have touchscreen capability, even better. Pulling off gloves when it's 10 below to use your smartphone is a drag, and these days, there's no reason to leave your fingers out in the cold. Touchscreen gloves are easy to find, but scoring a pair that keep hands warm and aren't a total fail for functionality is another matter entirely. We went to work to find the best options worth considering, so read on for our recommendations, plus shopping advice.
wfla.com

Best cereal dispenser

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re looking for a more sanitary and efficient way to store and dispense breakfast cereals, consider purchasing a cereal dispenser for your home or office. Quickly and easily releasing your favorite flakes or hoops with little mess, cereal dispensers are great for home use, offices and commercial ventures. The key is finding the best cereal dispenser to meet your needs.
wfla.com

Best ice bucket

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When you’re entertaining, there’s one thing almost every guest shares in common: the refreshing taste of chilled beverages. It’s worth investing in an ice bucket before your next party so that you can serve beer, water, soda and even champagne at optimal temperatures.
wfla.com

Best Microplane

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A Microplane is a type of compact grater used to finely grate or even pulverize ingredients to a paste-like consistency, although coarser options are available. Microplane is a name brand, so you may pay a little more for a Microplane grater than a similar option from another brand, but it’s worth it for the sharpness and strength.
wfla.com

Best ski rack

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There’s nothing better than hearing that some fresh powder hit the slopes the day of your trip, but the one thing that can ruin the mood is the car gymnastics from everyone scrambling over each other due to limited car space. Assume you made it to your destination in one piece. By the time you get home, your car’s filled with a lake of dirty water melted from all the gear.
concreteproducts.com

High dexterity work gloves

The FlexGrip Series 363 line of gloves is made with extra functionality and improved comfort, while sporting a new, modernized look. The series includes Utility, Utility Pro, Utility Grip, Impact, Heavy-Duty, Desert Camo, Camo Impact and Cut A5 Hi-Viz Utility offerings. The gloves feature high dexterity design, with three touch screen fingertips and knitted synthetic leather palms. Their breathable birdeye mesh fabric back, elastic cuff with textured thermoplastic rubber wrist strap and medical grade hook and loop closure allow for adjustable flexibility for everyday comfort. Each of the eight new Series 363 versions has unique benefits depending upon jobsite requirements or personal preference.
wfla.com

Best shoulder bag for travel

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you lead a jet-setting lifestyle or you only travel on occasion, having the right bags ready to go will save you the hassle of figuring out your luggage before you head on a trip. Finding the best shoulder bag for travel will prepare you for all of your travels, near or far.
KRON4

Best leather ski gloves

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you’re looking for a pair of ski gloves to use in harsh environments daily or a pair of stylish gloves to sport on the mountain, a good pair of leather ski gloves are up to the task. Leather is the preferred glove material by mountaineers and ski patrollers worldwide because it offers unmatched durability, comfort and practicality. Leather ski gloves aren’t prone to tearing and don’t stiffen with ice in cold conditions like synthetic options will. If you’re in the market for a top-of-the-line pair of leather ski gloves that can do it all and more, check out the Hestra Fall Line Leather Glove.
wfla.com

Best bread knife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s disappointing when you have a beautiful loaf of bread that ends up getting crushed by a dull knife. With a quality bread knife, you’ll get perfect slices every time with no crushing or tearing. However, finding the best bread...
wfla.com

Best green cardigan

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The timeless design of a cardigan never goes out of style. This classic sweater is crafted of knitted material and has an open front, which makes it great for layering. Cardigans come in every color, including every shade of green you can imagine.
wfla.com

Best fullsize bedframe with headboard

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The best full-size bed frame with headboard boasts a classic design that fits nicely into most bedrooms. Its wooden or steel slats can support your choice of a traditional mattress or memory foam mattress alone. It also provides a selection of finishes, is well-made and high-quality. A top pick is the Pine Wood Full-Size Bed Frame With Headboard by Zinus Tonja.
wfla.com

Best mandoline slicer

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While a good chef’s knife is the backbone of a cook’s toolset and one of the most versatile tools in any kitchen, there are some tasks that a simple knife can’t quite accomplish. Making large amounts of paper-thin slices or an ultra-tiny brunoise cut, for example, can be awfully hard for anybody without a ton of practice. For these and various other tasks, a mandoline slicer can really come in handy.
wfla.com

Best toddler chairs

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Toddler chairs are perfect for giving your toddler their own coloring nook or decorating a bedroom corner for fun and cozy tea parties. These toddler chairs are comfortable and help toddlers improve their posture. The Keet Roundy Kid’s Chair is...
wfla.com

Best glass containers with lids

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Plastic food storage containers sometimes just don’t cut it since they often get discolored and warped over time, but glass containers with lids have a number of benefits that plastic containers just don’t have. Glass containers with lids are much safer for storing leftovers and other food since plastic can include harmful and toxic chemicals that might transfer to the food that you consume. The Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass Storage 3.2-Cup Food Containers are first-class glass containers with lids for all of your storage needs.
wfla.com

Best toy dump truck

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A dump truck is a time-honored children’s toy. It encourages imaginative play and the use of fine and gross motor skills, not to mention it can be fun in the backyard or sandbox. Anyone shopping for a toy dump truck should consider the toy’s durability and functions.
wfla.com

Best wooden desk organizer

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The best wooden desk organizers usually vary from person to person, largely depending on what you need to organize and how much of it you keep on your desk. Still, with such a wide range of desktop organizing tools out there, it may be difficult to select the best product for your needs — which is why it can be helpful to think about what you need before you buy.
wfla.com

Best vanity desk

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It is time to face the truth, sitting in your bathroom sink is not ideal for doing your makeup, and neither is standing in front of your bathroom counter. The lighting is off, and often the layout is not capable of effectively organizing your makeup.
wfla.com

Best frog toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are about 5,000 different types of frogs that scientists currently know about. If you’re a frog lover, this is great news, as it means there are also different types of frog toys that will appeal to you or a child you might be gifting it to. The jumping amphibians that croak and come in all shapes, colors and sizes make for an adorable toy that makes you love frogs even more. For a frog toy that is a classic top choice, consider The Classic TOMY Mr. Mouth Feed The Frog Game.
wfla.com

Best paper towel holder

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If left sitting on a counter or table, a roll of paper towels is at risk of toppling onto the floor or unraveling. However, keeping a roll neat and secure will cut down on unnecessary waste. That’s where a paper towel holder comes in.
wfla.com

Best plus-size leggings

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For a curvy person, finding the best plus-size leggings is essential. The right pair will flatter your figure and feel good on your skin. It will also be versatile enough to be worn for a variety of activities, whether you want something flexible to wear to the gym or a soft cozy pair for resting on your couch.
