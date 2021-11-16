New Video: Young M.A – ‘Friendly Reminder’

In their recent music video for “Love Dies Young,” the Foo Fighters bring Ted Lasso and We’re The Millers star Jason Sudeikis on the set as a synchronized swim team coach. An American-flag-windbreaker-clad, blonde, European Sudeikis encourages the swimmers with tough love, giving a comically intimate pep talk in the locker room. The swimmers then strut in their floral one-pieces before turning around and revealing that the band comprises the athletes of the video. (Or at least, their faces do. Seeing Dave Grohl’s bearded face animated on a woman’s body is almost as funny as the locker room scene.) According to Brooklyn Vegan, Grohl directed the music video, and it recalls an SNL sketch from the ‘80s about two brothers trying to break the barrier of men’s synchronized swimming.
Comments / 1