The Indiana Democratic Party is following the lead of Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and advocating for the legalization of marijuana in the Hoosier State. In a policy statement issued last week, Hoosier Democrats called on the 2022 Indiana General Assembly to eliminate criminal penalties for marijuana possession and use, and to establish a regulatory framework allowing marijuana to be grown on Indiana farms and sold at Indiana retailers.

