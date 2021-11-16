ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Arrests Made for Recent Spree of Car Break-Ins

 8 days ago

​VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Keen observation by a 3rd precinct patrol officer led to an arrest for a recent spree of car break ins that have been occurring in the Northampton Road area since the end of October.

On November 11, 2021, On November 11, 2021, an officer on patrol observed a vehicle that had recently been listed as potentially being involved in multiple car-break ins throughout the Northampton Blvd. area. With assistance from the 3rd Precinct’s Crime Suppression Squad (CSS), a traffic stop was conducted on the suspect vehicle in the 4700 block of Spring Court. It was determined that the vehicle, an Acura SUV, was not registered and did not belong to either the driver, or the passenger of the vehicle. After further investigation, evidence from the previous vehicle larcenies was found as well as illegal narcotics. The driver of the vehicle, 33-year-old Lawrence Alexander Pretto, of Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with 3 counts of credit card theft. The passenger of the vehicle, 43-year-old Kelly Louise Reardon, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule I or II narcotic. They are both being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail.

This case remains under active investigation.

Virginia Beach is an independent city located on the southeastern coast of the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 437,994; Located on the Atlantic Ocean at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, Virginia Beach is included in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. This area, known as "America's First Region", also includes the independent cities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk, as well as other smaller cities, counties, and towns of Hampton Roads.

