City Launches New “Get & Give Help” Campaign to Address Homelessness

In recognition of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, Housing & Neighborhood Preservation is launching "Get & Give Help," a new campaign to connect people to community resources and opportunities to get involved.

The campaign consists of a new website for BEACH Community Partnership, a coalition of city, faith and nonprofit organizations on addressing homelessness. At www.BEACHCommunityPartnership.org, families and individuals experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis can learn how to connect to the homeless service system in Virginia Beach and find organizations that provide support services, such as food, health services, basic assistance and more. For those that want to help and learn more, a list of partners and where to donate or volunteer, homelessness data and information on the community's approach to addressing homelessness are also provided. A community toolkit of "Get & Give Help" flyers, cards and resource list is available for organizations, businesses and others to download, print and distribute to help raise awareness.

Later this month, new "Get & Give Help" signs that include the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline, 757-227-5932, and scannable QR codes to the new website will be installed in various locations throughout the resort area.

"Virginia Beach is such a caring community and for more than 30 years, the city, faith organizations and nonprofits have partnered together to prevent and end homelessness," said Ruth Hill, director of Housing & Neighborhood Preservation. "With this campaign, we wanted to not only enhance how people can find assistance, but also to recognize the commitment of our partners to help people in need and highlight the many ways others in our community can join this effort."

# # #