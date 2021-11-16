Special event notice: Naval Station Everett training exercise Nov. 17

From Navy Region Northwest Public Affairs

EVERETT, Wash. - Naval Station Everett will be conducting a training exercises at the Everett main base on Wednesday, Nov. 17. The exercise is scheduled to occur between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

All gates will remain open for normal business.

Those nearby may hear mass warning announcements or see active emergency response vehicles. They may also hear blank gunfire sounds around the harbor area.

The Navy regularly conducts training exercises to maintain and improve security and emergency response qualifications. These exercises help prepare for a real emergency and enhance coordination with mutual aid partners.

For more information about the exercise or future notifications, contact Naval Station Everett Public Affairs at (360) 340-5321.

For current base notifications and happenings, visit https://www.facebook.com/NavalStationEverett.

