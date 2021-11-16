ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Grounded in Gratitude

Cover picture for the articleAs students, faculty, and staff get ready for the holiday break and end of fall quarter, a significant action practiced and reflected on is “gratitude”. Tis’ the season for a thankful mind and a grateful heart. As the holidays near, the enlightening mood lifts spirits and raises hope. EvCC...

Delaware Gazette

Thanksgiving is time to practice gratitude

In an 18th-century work, “A Serious Call to a Devout and Holy Life,” William Law said, “Would you know who is the greatest saint in the world? It is not he who prays most or fasts most; it is not he who gives most alms or is most eminent for temperance, chastity, or justice; but it is he who is always thankful to God, who wills everything that God wills, who receives everything as an instance of God’s goodness and has a heart always ready to praise God for it. Could you therefore work miracles, you could not do more for yourself than by this thankful spirit, for it turns all that it touches into happiness.” If “thankful spirit” is the key, there are well-known habits that help us.
RELIGION
yourvalley.net

Cadwell: An attitude of gratitude this November

November is National Gratitude Month, and learning how to become more resilient this season with thoughts of appreciation is one of the best things you can do for your mental and physical well-being. An attitude of gratitude will not only make your life more fulfilling, but it can also increase...
SCIENCE
sonomacountygazette.com

Gratitude rains down in Occidental

Greetings everybody, I hope y’all made it through the big storm relatively unscathed. I had to clear one tree from blocking my road, and am currently typing this to the steady thrum of my generator in the background. It was actually quite fun to get all geared up for a neighborhood benefit purpose, and yes I did stomp in a couple of puddles (small ponds almost) while I was out there. I am grateful to think that this year’s fire season is behind us, and hopeful that we have plenty more rain in our near future. While we can all breathe a momentary sigh of relief, please continue to conserve water and prepare for fire because quite literally our lives may depend on it as we trod on into the unknowns of climate changed.
OCCIDENTAL, CA
tribuneledgernews.com

JAMES KILGORE: Respect and gratitude

Woodmont Golf and Country Club will sponsor a Cadence Community Dinner to honor our veterans. Lt. General Timothy Kinnan (USAF Retired) will be the featured speaker and the University of North Georgia Patriot Choir under the direction of Dr. Jack Broman will provide the entertainment. Having come to know General...
MILITARY
Local
Washington Society
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Everett, WA
Lifestyle
Everett, WA
Society
charlottesmartypants.com

Attitude of Gratitude Family Challenge

November is National Gratitude Month. Why not have a Giving-Thanks-Off in the days leading up to Turkey Day? We started one in August –– not because we are keenly aware of our blessings everyday –– but because our children returned from a costly week of summer camp with attitudes (not ones of gratitude, mind you.)
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
sonomacountygazette.com

Guerneville’s got gratitude

This has been a very busy year! I was so happy to see the rain come. For me, and I’m positive I’m not alone, it’s a weight lifted off my shoulders worrying about fires. Now I can start worrying about floods, slip outs and slides, oh my. Kidding aside I am grateful for the rain.
GUERNEVILLE, CA
UC Santa Cruz

Widening the spectrum of gratitude with IndigeThanx

Not everyone wants to celebrate Thanksgiving, a holiday that recalls a 17th-century feast shared by Wampanoag people and English pilgrims. When looking back on the destruction that later came to Indigenous people, some have no desire to honor the colonizers. IndigeThanx, an annual event sponsored by UC Santa Cruz’s American...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Advocate Messenger

LETTERExpressing gratitude by being generous

It has long been a source of pride for me that we in the United States have set aside a day each year to give thanks for our blessings. This year on our day of mindful gratitude, I will count among my blessings living in a community with so many caring and devoted people who work daily to improve the lives of others. Through my involvement with Heart of Kentucky United Way, I have become keenly aware of the many nonprofit organizations – and the good people who staff them – that serve our community. During the COVID pandemic, the social safety net these organizations provide has become even more essential to the quality of life in Kentucky’s heartland.
ADVOCACY
uwgb.edu

CHESW Students Share Their Gratitude

Ciana Fragnito, from St. Paul, MN, aspires to be an elementary teacher. She will reach her goal with graduation from UW-Green Bay in December 2021 after 3 years at UWGB (thanks to college credit in high school). “I am most thankful for the professors and how they clearly care so...
GREEN BAY, WI
Great Bend Tribune

Practicing gratitude is healthy

I love Thanksgiving. I love preparing the food all day and enjoying it while sitting around a table with some of the people I love most. And there is one holiday tradition that I have grown to adore. As we sit down to eat, we share one thing we feel grateful for this year.
LIFESTYLE
Yoga Journal

This Group Gratitude Practice Is Guaranteed to Help Your Family Find Common Ground

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. No, it’s not some trendy new food you’ve never heard of. It’s a yogic practice—one of the most important, and least understood. In the third book of the Bhagavad Gita, Krishna explains...
YOGA
myedmondsnews.com

Reader view: The power of gratitude

The headline in the business section of the Oct. 10 Seattle Times caught my eye, “Gratitude Can Help Your Financial Life,” by Liz Weston of Nerd Wallet. I’ve long been aware of the many benefits of a perspective of gratitude, but finances? I read on. One of the core ideas was that gratitude helps us focus on what we have rather than what we lack — which can translate into more saving, comfort with delayed gratification and less drive to overspend to ‘keep up with the Joneses.” Gratitude was also associated with healthy, respectful relationships and good communication between couples finding alignment in financial decisions.
EDMONDS, WA
psychologytoday.com

Gratitude Is Like a Windshield Wiper

Cultivating gratitude offers protection against the "disease of wanting," especially during the holiday season. Daily gratitude practice leads to the "Tetris effect," creating brain patterns leading to automatic positive thinking. The brain is like a rambunctious toddler, and needs consistency and follow through for any positive behavioral changes to be...
Newnan Times-Herald

Gratitude for generosity at tire store

On Nov. 19, I was having a tire repaired at Newnan Station Tire and Service. When I went to pay for the service someone had paid the charges: $39.28. A total surprise. A heartfelt thanks to this kind person. May the Blessings Be. Ashley Reeder. Newnan.
NEWNAN, GA
