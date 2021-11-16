ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Midday Stock Roundup

By Kevin Costelloe
Orange County Business Journal
 8 days ago

The S&P 500 was up 0.6% to 4,711.36 during midday trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.6% to 36,297.04. The Nasdaq climbed 0.7% to 15,963.50. The...

www.ocbj.com

NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Zoom Video, Best Buy, Abercrombie and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tusday:. Occidental Petroleum, APA Corp — Energy stocks gained after the White House announced the U.S. will release 50 million barrels of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The move is a coordinated release between several countries, including China and Japan. APA Corp gained 7.3% and Occidental Petroleum rose 6.4%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slid 0.36% to $2,915.64 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.17% to 4,690.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.55% to 35,813.80. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $103.69 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tech stocks turn solidly lower midday Monday as benchmark 10-year Treasury punches up to 1.60% to start Thanksgiving week

The Nasdaq Composite on Monday pivoted into negative territory, and the broader stock market was off its best levels of the session, as Treasury rates rose, putting pressure on the yield-sensitive index. The Nasdaq was trading near the lows of the session, down 0.8% at around 15,930, after setting an intraday record earlier at 16,212.23. The downturn for the benchmark came as the 10-year Treasury yield rose to around 1.60%, from 1.535% on Friday afternoon. The rise in yields comes as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated by President Joe Biden for a second term as head of the U.S. central bank, as had been widely expected. Meanwhile, the other benchmarks were trading solidly higher but off their best levels. The S&P 500 index was trading off 0.3% at around 4,712, after establishing an intraday all-time high at 4,743.83, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.6% higher at roughly 35,825. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday and see an abbreviated session Friday.
STOCKS
WPRI 12 News

A late afternoon slump leaves major US indexes mostly lower

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks mostly lower Monday, as a late-afternoon burst of selling derailed the market from another all-time high. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% after having been up as much as 1% earlier in the day and on pace to eclipse the record high it set last […]
STOCKS
Reuters

Commodity stocks boost FTSE 100, Mulberry soars on strong earnings

Nov 24 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 rose for a third day on Wednesday, led by energy majors after oil prices gained, while leather bag company Mulberry jumped on strong earnings as demand for its luxury products returned to pre-pandemic levels. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 (.FTSE) climbed 0.2% after hitting...
BUSINESS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: General Motors, Astra, Activision Blizzard and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Activision Blizzard — The video game stock continues to be on watch as the company has come under fire following reports of alleged sexual misconduct. Shares slid as much as about 2% on Monday Activision CEO Bobby Kotick told senior managers he would consider leaving his job if he can't fix culture problems at the video game maker, according to a Wall Street Journal report Sunday.
STOCKS
ShareCast

London midday: FTSE gains as telecoms stocks boosted by deal news

London stocks were still in the black by midday on Monday, helped along by strength in the telecoms sector, but gains were unspectacular amid worries about tightening restrictions in Europe. The FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 7,247.19. Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: "There is some...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slipped 1.24% to $341.01 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.26% to 15,854.76. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.32 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS

