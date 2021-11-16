Ephesoft Gets Key U.S. Government Certification

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Following the appointment of Glen Senk as executive chairman of Boden earlier this year, the British brand is shifting into high gear in the U.S., and on the digital front with a string of new hires.
Michael Monday has been named chief commercial officer, reporting to Senk. Prior to Boden, Monday served as chief merchandise officer at the U.S. retail chain Arhaus, and senior vice president of merchandising at Victoria's Secret Pink.
