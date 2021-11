There are few shows that have been as universally loved in recent years as Schitt’s Creek. The CBC comedy from father/son duo Dan and Eugene Levy has won pretty much every accolade and award available in its six season run, and no wonder. Schitt’s Creek was one of those shows that managed to be funny, unique, tender, and inclusive all at the same time. In other words, the kind of show you might want to introduce to your kids if it’s appropriate. But the truth is, Schitt’s Creek is probably not the best for your bébé.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO