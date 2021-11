Nike has created so called Nikeland in Roblox, where players can take part in various mini-games. The move is aimed at advertising the brand. It's not uncommon for video games to be used in marketing. The most obvious example of this are sports games, where we can see the logos of various famous companies all the time. Sometimes, however, advertising in games is not limited to just showing a characteristic brand logo. This is exactly the case. Well-known manufacturer of clothing and sports accessories - Nike - has once again (after 2019 and the Nike Air Max Day event) established cooperation with Roblox. As a result, this platform that enables us to create our own games and worlds, was used to create so-called Nikeland.

