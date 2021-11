The Bluegrass Conference Volleyball Awards have been announced the Twin Cedars and Melcher-Dallas have several players on the all-conference teams. Five girls from the Twin Cedars earned All-Conference this season for their efforts. On the 1st team was Rylee Dunkin and Ali Mockenhaupt. Along with her great cross country season, Dunkin led the Sabers with 295 assists, which was 4th in the Bluegrass Conference. She also had a 99.6% service efficiency missing just one serve in 224 attempts this season. Mockenhaupt led the Sabers with 160 digs. On the 2nd team was Jillian French and Jetta Sterner. French had 113 kills to lead the Sabers while Sterner was 3rd on the team with 91. Earning honorable mention was Harlee Stout, who led the Sabers with 13 blocks this season. Three Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Players earned all-Bluegrass Conference for their efforts this season. On the 1st team was Emma Heaberlin. Heaberlin had a serve efficiency of 96.2% with 13 aces. On the 2nd team was BrieAnna Remster. Remster was 2nd on the team with 74 kills this season. Earning honorable mention was Summer Karpan. Summer led the Saints with 29 service aces this season. Twin Cedars finished 9-16 and was 2nd in the Bluegrass Conference Eastern Division. Melcher-Dallas finished with a 5-17 record and finished 3rd in the Bluegrass Conference Eastern Division.

MELCHER-DALLAS, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO