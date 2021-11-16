ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SideTrek | Mount Washington

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Julio and Sparky as they explore the highest peak in...

North Coast Journal

Losing California

The Centerville cliffs are eroding into the Pacific Ocean. Over the past 25 years, I have watched this part of the coastline slide into the ocean. The landscape feels like it is straight out of an apocalyptic movie. In fact, in the late 1990s, while attending Humboldt State University, I shot a few student films here on land that has now fallen into the ocean.
CBS Boston

LOOK: Fresh Snow Blankets Summit Of Mount Washington

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (CBS) — The Boston area hit 70 degrees on Tuesday, unseasonably warm weather for November. Higher up north, however, it’s a different story. Researchers atop New Hampshire’s highest peak woke up to a snow-covered summit. The Mount Washington Observatory reported 2.1 inches of snow Wednesday morning. The observatory shared photos of researchers retrieving “precipitation cans” to find how much snow had fallen, and how much liquid was in the snow. The summit saw its first snowfall of the season in late September. More snow showers are in the forecast for the rest of the week on the mountain. “Make sure to check out higher summits forecast if hiking, especially when hiking above tree line with changing weather conditions through the end of the week!” the observatory cautioned.  
Mount Favorite Things

Everyone has an aspect of the Mount that they love, whether it is the small campus, our Division I athletics, or the focus on graduating ethical leaders. My favorite thing at the Mount is the scenery. I have always admired the beauty of nature and the Mount’s natural setting is something I’ll truly miss when I graduate. If you haven’t taken a moment to appreciate nature or don’t know where to start, I’ll give you some must-see places at the Mount.
102.7 KORD

Find Passion & Romance With a Hot Tub View of Mount Hood at Washington Airbnb

This White Salmon, Washington Airbnb offers a view of Mount Hood and the Columbia River right from your hot tub. When I was in the process of buying my condo, a co-worker told me "any time you have the chance to live in a house with a view, do everything you can to buy the house with the view." So, we bought the house with a view and we've never regretted that decision once. We can see the Fourth of July fireworks displays put on by not just the cities of Pasco and Kennewick, but the residents of West Richland. Fighter jets fly right over our roof during the summer boat races and we can see how traffic is on the Blue Bridge before we even leave the house. I thought I had a great view of the Columbia River, but then I saw this Airbnb in White Salmon.
WMUR.com

Huge snow drifts pile up atop Mount Washington

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. — Granite Staters who think it was chilly to start Wednesday morning should see what’s been going on atop the region’s highest peak. The folks at the Mount Washington Observatory are dealing with about 10 inches of snow. Some huge snowdrifts greeted scientists atop the rock pile...
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Thanksgiving Week Forecast Has A Little Of Everything

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whether you’re traveling or staying home for the Thanksgiving holiday, you’ll need to prepare for this week’s changing weather. On Monday, there is a chance of morning rain showers and wet roads as a cold front sweeps past our area. Skies will begin clearing late in the day leaving us with much colder and windy conditions at night. Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week and possibly of the season so far. Highs will hover in the low 40’s as gusty northwest winds produce wind chills in the 30’s.    Overall, it will be a raw day with...
CBS Denver

Two Systems Set To Cool Things Down And Bring In A Bit Of Snow

DENVER(CBS)- After getting within two degrees of the the Denver record high it’s time for a quick dose of November reality. Credit(CBS4) We have two systems changing our Wednesday weather outlook. A cut- off low over Baja California is pumping moisture into southwestern Colorado Tuesday night along with a dry, cold front swinging thru from the west. Credit(CBS4) The combination of the two will bring a chance of light snow for many along with colder temperatures. Snow amounts in the mountains will be light. With many areas along the I-70 corridor only picking up around 1/2 inch to 1 inch of snow. Slightly higher amounts will accumulate in  some of the southern mountains. Credit(CBS4)   For the Denver metro area the record for latest measurable snow seems to be safe. Only trace amounts on grassy surfaces are expected. Credit(CBS4) The bigger shock may be the cold temps! With highs around the Denver metro area dropping about 25 to 30 degrees colder than Tuesday’s top temps! Credit(CBS4) The whole thing should be over by Thanksgiving morning. With a cold start for Turkey Trotters in the morning! Then, on to a sunny holiday with 50s by afternoon to walk off all that dinner. Credit(CBS4)
WPFO

The New Hampshire legend of 56 inches of snow in 24 hours

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Thanksgiving week 1943 was very different than this week. I first learned about the legend of this three-day storm when I was a weather observer at the Mount Washington Observatory a little over 20 years ago. Locals in the area remember it well. The storm provided snow...
#Adventure
Seattle Times

Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro

Tanzania is home to Africa’s highest peak, and at 19,341 feet, Kilimanjaro is quite a challenge. But this dormant volcano is not as tough as some similar peaks in the Himalayas, because it’s near the Equator in a warmer climate. As a result, it’s often referred to as a starter peak for aspiring mountaineers.
UPI News

Coldest air of the season, lake-effect snow set to blast Northeast

In the wake of a potent cold front that will track through the Northeast early Thanksgiving week, the coldest air of the season will bring temperatures plummeting to levels more typical of mid-December to the Great Lakes region and Northeast. The wintry chill will also fuel the lake-effect snow machine, sending snow squalls barreling across the region.
WCAX

High winds, snow lead to serious drifts at Mount Washington Observatory

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (WCAX) - Winter has definitely arrived at the Mount Washington Observatory!. Tuesday, the crew at the research center on top of New Hampshire’s Mount Washington reported high winds and 10 inches of snow on the ground. It piled up into some serious snowdrifts, practically blocking the door!
North Coast Journal

Around Mount Tamalpais

I grew up in the shadow of Mount Tamalpais in Marin County. I explored fire roads and trails, even sneaking onto the peak the night before high school graduation with friends and then toasting the sunrise with oranges and champagne before hiking down to the Mountain Theater for graduation. I also grew up in the shadow of the Beat Generation and in high school fell in love with Jack Kerouac, Allen Ginsberg and Gary Snyder.
digs.net

325 Mount Holyoke: King of the Bluffs

325 Mount Holyoke is a custom-designed by Eliana Rokach, features her signature mix of luxurious materials and impeccable flow. With floor-to-ceiling windows in nearly every one of the home’s public rooms, and expansive picture windows dominating its private quarters, this house was created to invite those incredible views into everyday life, washing it with glamor.
thelocalpalate.com

Malika Brings Pakistan to Mount Pleasant

Before Charleston’s Upper King Street food hall Workshop shuttered earlier this year, Maryam Ghaznavi and Raheel Gauba’s masala fries and chicken pakora drew impressive crowds eager to check out the city’s first Pakistani restaurant. While the city has its share of Indian eateries, from casual lunch buffets to trendy, upscale...
Cecil Daily

Mount America: A hidden gem for veterans

NOTTINGHAM, PA — When George and Michelle Turak purchased their property in 1999, little did they know it would become a haven for veterans, active duty and Gold Star families and a place to celebrate patriotism and love of country. Long about 2009 a friend of George’s, upon seeing the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

The Mystery Surrounding Mount Shasta

The City of Mount Shasta is located 60 miles north of Redding next to Interstate 5, near the Oregon border. With pine-covered mountains surrounding the valley, the city’s most famous landmark is the mysterious snowy volcanic peak of Mt. Shasta that towers over 14,000 feet. There are many tourist hotspots...
