PHOENIX — In a battle between two of the top three teams in the Western Conference, the Dallas Mavericks will face the Phoenix Suns tonight at 9 p.m. at Footprint Center. The Mavs are seeded third in the West and have won five of their last six games, while the Suns are second in the West and have won nine consecutive games. However, the Mavs will be without superstar point guard Luka Doncic, who sprained his left ankle and left knee in Monday’s victory over the Denver Nuggets.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO