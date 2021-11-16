Did The Chance in Poughkeepsie Almost Have An Intense TV Series?

If you are looking for a more traditional way to celebrate Christmas this year that's filled with carols, community, and lights, then make a trip to Poughkeepsie this December. Both Vassar and Marist Colleges are offering their Lessons and Carols the first weekend in December, which are free to the public. Marist College holds its Ecumenical Service of Lessons and Carols on Saturday, December 4th at 3 pm. The service will be at the Redeemed Christian Fellowship, which will include the likes of the Marsit Singers, Handbell Choir, and Orchestra. They ask that you register by Wednesday, December 1st. On Sunday, December 5th, Vassar College will be hosting their Annual Service of Lessons and Carols at the Vassar Chapel starting at 7 pm. This service will feature the Vassar College Choir, Chamber Singers, Women’s Chorus, and Cappella Festiva Chamber Choir. Again, you can register online for free tickets.

