Updated Volkswagen T-Roc small SUV offers aggressive looks, a high-tech interior, and semi-autonomous driving technology... On sale: Spring 2022 | Price from: £26,000 (est) Nightclub bouncers can be an aggressive, shouty breed, but every so often you’ll come across one that takes care of you, and puts you in a cab to get home safely if you’ve had a heavy night. The Volkswagen T-Roc small SUV is the second sort of bouncer, because it blends aggressive looks and an imposing road presence with a tender character, cosseting ride, and even athletic ability in performance-oriented R models. Now it’s been updated with a high-tech interior, an even more macho look, and technology which can help take some of the stress out of long journeys.

BUYING CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO