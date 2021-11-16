ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Riverdale' Kicks Off 5-Episode Season 6 Premiere Event in 'Rivervale'

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe five-episode season premiere event for Riverdale is kicking off TONIGHT (November 16) on The CW!. The series returns for it’s sixth season on the network, and introduces Rivervale. Here’s a synopsis: Following the explosion that ended...

‘Riverdale’ Boss on That Premiere Death, Rivervale’s High Body Count & More

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Riverdale Season 6 premiere, “Chapter Ninety-Six: Welcome to Rivervale.”]. As the five-episode event arc to kick off Riverdale Season 6 begins, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) narrates the introduction to the new town of Rivervale. “While it might seem familiar to you, like a town you visited before, I can assure you it’s not that same town,” he promises. And oh, is he right.
Riverdale – ‘Chapter Ninety-Six: Welcome to Rivervale’

WELCOME TO RIVERVALE – Following the explosion that ended Season Five, a new day dawns in the town of RiverVALE, where everything is as it should be. Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) are now the town’s power couple, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) move in together. But with Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) demanding a return to the “old ways,” this serenity will surely not last. And how could Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) possibly have survived? Vanessa Morgan, Casey Cott, Drew Ray Tanner and Madchen Amick also star. The episode was written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and directed by Gabriel Correa (#601). Original airdate 11/16/2021 @ 9pm.
What to Watch on Tuesday: Riverdale returns to welcome you to 'RiverVALE'

Barry Allen gets by with a lot of help from his friends in The Flash's "Armageddon." Kicking off season 8, the five part event follows Team Flash as they enlist fellow Arrowverse heroes in the fight against the telepathic alien Despero (Tony Curran). The roster includes: Black Lightning's Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams), Batwoman's Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), Legends of Tomorrow's Atom (Brandon Routh), Arrow's Mia Queen, Supergirl's Sentinel (Chyler Leigh), and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi. "Every single guest star has their emotional journey that they go on," showrunner Eric Wallace recently told EW. "Everybody has an integral role and they're there for a reason." At the end of the day, though, this is still a Flash story and "Armageddon, Part 1" sets up not only the event's arc but also season 8's other story lines, too. "This is the hardest episode I ever had to write," said Wallace. "I think Part 1 got funnier when I realized I had to honor not just kicking off a season but kicking off a crazy space story." —Chancellor Agard.
5-Episode Events Bring Big Trouble to THE FLASH & RIVERDALE Beginning NOV 16

The CW is gifting us all with two more reasons to be thankful this holiday season: a pair of epic five-episode events to kick-off new seasons of THE FLASH and RIVERDALE beginning November 16th. The veteran shows return with a bang, offering explosive five-part stories that will feature new threats,...
Riverdale's Creator Teased More Characters Will Die In Rivervale

Riverdale may be a town filled with serial killers, cults, and mothmen, but it honestly seems quaint in comparison to Rivervale. The sixth season of Riverdale kicked off by introducing viewers to this strangely familiar but eerily different new town, and the final moment of the premiere emphasized that truly anything can happen in Rivervale. Fans should expect the five-episode event to continue to be very bloody, as Riverdale’s showrunner teased “Rivervale” will have a high body count. So, who dies in Rivervale? There are some grim clues about what’s to come.
5 Burning Questions We Have Heading Into Riverdale Season 6

Watch: Sabrina Spellman Heads to "Riverdale": See Kiernan Shipka on Set. Not even a Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe shake can quench our thirst for Riverdale tea. Season five of the drama came to a dramatic end this fall—with Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) being run out of town and a bomb blowing up the home of Archie (KJ Apa)—then an action-packed trailer for season six left us wondering what's next for Archie, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse).
Riverdale's Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa discusses the big Season 6 premiere twist and leaning into the supernatural this season

The Riverdale creator and showrunner says Tuesday's premiere is "very much in-continuity, so we’re not picking up in (Episode) 606 as we would before it. It is very much continuing, in a strange way, all of the episodes from the end of Season 5. The idea was, ‘Let’s swing for the fences, let’s do something that fans have been asking for,'” Aguirre-Sacasa explains. What fans were asking, he clarifies, is, “‘When is Riverdale going to go full-horror, full-supernatural?’ That’s always a big decision and a big swing, but it felt like, ‘Oh well, this could be the time to do it.'”
Riverdale Boss Teases Horror-Themed 'Rivervale' Event, Sabrina Crossover: 'Why Didn't We Do This Sooner?'

Riverdale fans, have you been hoping that the CW drama would go ahead and lean all the way into supernatural horror? Your wish has been granted. Season 6 kicks off this Tuesday (9/8c) with a special five-episode event dubbed “Rivervale,” where things in the idyllic small town are even weirder than usual and Jughead serves as a Twilight Zone-esque narrator. The writers “all love horror and horror movies,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explains, “and obviously we’ve flirted with horror and things like that in the past, but mostly it’s been about crime and suspense and pulpy stuff. So when The CW asked...
‘Riverdale’: Is Jughead’s Comic Book Collection The Key to ‘Rivervale’?

In the hour, which picks up after the Season 5 ending cliffhanger that saw Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) seemingly blown up by a bomb under Archie’s bed, Betty and Archie are very much alive, very much in love, and trying to have a baby. That’s not the only strangeness, given we last saw them watching a cartoon bundle of dynamite almost exploding. There’s also little details like Archie’s dog Vegas seemingly being alive, after we discovered he died during the Season 5 time jump. Or Julian, the sailor doll that Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) thought was inhabited by the spirit of the triplet she ate in the womb and then burned, was back and whole in the final scene of the episode.
‘Riverdale’: What to Expect From Sabrina’s Rivervale Visit

Rivervale is getting a Chilling visit from a witch in the December 7 episode when the crossover everyone’s been waiting for finally happens: Kiernan Shipka is coming to Riverdale as Sabrina Spellman! And while we still don’t know much about what to expect, we have a few more details, thanks to the logline for the episode, aptly titled, “Chapter Ninety-Nine: The Witching Hour(s).”
Is Archie Andrews Really Dead on 'Riverdale'? What About 'Rivervale'?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 6, Episode 1 of Riverdale. When Season 6 of the CW’s hit drama Riverdale premiered on Nov. 17, fans were thrown a major plot twist. Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) dies, but not at the hands of the bomb left under his bed. Following the Season 5 finale of Riverdale, Archie was left a rather deadly parting gift, but thankfully, he and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) survived the explosion (we think). That’s because when Archie wakes up (now in Rivervale), it turns out the bomb was nothing but a dream.
Rivervale Review: Chapter Ninety-Seven: Ghost Stories (Season 6 Episode 2)

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 2, “Chapter Ninety-Seven: Ghost Stories,” continues to get weird with ghostly tales preying on the character’s worst fears. The show is clearly using this five-part special event to create a story more twisted than ever before. That’s saying something, considering its reputation for already being a campy, warped take on the original Archie Comics.
Wine and Whine: Riverdale 6×01, Welcome To Rivervale, Edition

In all seriousness, the wait wasn’t brutal but the theorizing and anticipation were. And frankly, Welcome To Rivervale is nothing like we could have predicted, at all. Like…babies! Yay! A little sacrificial murder? Yay?. The question this episode really makes everyone ponder on is, “What would you be willing to...
