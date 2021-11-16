ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kobe is approaching the Great War in the United States

By Alfred Airaldii
Taylor Daily Press
 5 days ago

The investment fund Synven is close to acquiring BioAgilytix, the US company that conducts experiments in the pharmaceutical and biotech sector. Cobepa, Belgium’s major partner in BioAgilytix, could receive a solid penny for the deal. BioAgilytix is ​​a CRO (contract research organization), a company that outsources part of their...

Taylor Daily Press

Samsung will soon announce the location of the US chip factory

WASHINGTON (AP / BLOOMBERG) – South Korean technology company Samsung will announce next week where it plans to build a new chip plant in the United States. According to Samsung’s insiders, this will happen when Samsung CEO Lee Jae-yong returns from a visit to Canada and the United States, according to Samsung’s insiders.
Foreign Policy

Breaking Up Is Bad for the United States

What is the United States’ greatest advantage relative to other countries? Is it the country’s large and still innovative economy? No doubt economic strength is important, but how did the U.S. economy get so big? Is it America’s well-armed, well-trained, and far-flung military? Military power is obviously valuable, but what allows Washington to deploy these forces all over the world and worry relatively little about defending the homeland? Or is the secret ingredient the United States’ array of allies? Guess again: Some U.S. allies add to its strength, others create more problems than they solve, and others are more like protectorates rather than meaningful additions to U.S. power.
Taylor Daily Press

Semiconductors: Why China and the United States did not start a war on Taiwan

The feud between China and Taiwan has been escalating in recent weeks. There are posts about it An instant test On. The Communist Party of China (CCP) sees “reunification” with Taiwan – an autonomous democracy that has never ruled – as the main unresolved issue on the path to “great rejuvenation.” Taiwan did not want to hear about it. If so, it is a regional conflict that Taiwan produces 80 percent of the world’s semiconductors. Taiwan is the DSMC world champion in that area. Apart from China, US manufacturers still rely heavily on TSMC to manufacture their cars, computers, smartphones and more.
Daily Iberian

Fenster released, returns to United States

Former Daily Iberian reporter Danny Fenster arrived today in New York and was reunited with his family after being released after nearly six months in prison in Myanmar. Fenster, who was sented to 11 years of hard labor last week by a military court on charges of spreading false or inflammatory information, contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations. A military junta runs the country.
thevillagerny.com

United States Opens Boarders

With a Little Help From Their Friends: Ellicottville Helps Returning Canadian Tourism. HoliMont Ski Club (6921Route242,EVL) is helping to ease the stress involved with obtaining border acceptable testing. Upon return to Canada, those over the age of five are required to provide a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours. Beginning on November 11, HoliMont will have a testing site at the bottom of Sunset Lift (pictured above) with no cost COVID PCR testing.
Taylor Daily Press

Bank Stromer N26 sees the American dream shattered

The German smartphone bank is taking a major turn and halting its plans to capture the United States. Previously, the N26, which also operates in our country, has already broken its teeth in the UK. Two years ago, N26 announced that it was moving to the United States, including PayPal...
Taylor Daily Press

EU considers approval of state aid for chip sector on terms – IT Pro – News

The European Union may be able to ease restrictions on government aid to fund new chip factories in the region. This was reported by European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager on Thursday. There will then be “strict competition safeguards” attached to this. European Commission I mentioned on Thursday It is considering the...
zachnews.net

United States: Veterans Day 2021.

United States: ZachNews and our community would like to thank and salute all of our veterans who served in our military. May we all honor and give respect today and everyday to the many brave people who served in our military, and never forget these brave people for giving the ultimate sacrifice for us to live free; fighting against evil who try to hurt us and destroy our freedoms.
Reuters

Shares in Telecom Italia indicated up 30% after KKR's approach

MILAN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) were indicated up 30% on Monday, after U.S. fund KKR (KKR.N) presented a non-binding proposal to buy Italy's former phone monopolist valuing it at 10.8 billion euros ($12 billion). The size of the move prevented shares in Telecom Italia (TIM)...
shelterforce.org

Could France’s Approach to Combating NIMBYism Work in the United States?

In December 2000, France adopted an ambitious new law meant to address the patterns of economic segregation that had left affordable housing concentrated heavily in lower-income, outlying suburban communities. Solidarité et Renouvellement Urbain, or Urban Solidarity and Renewal (SRU), mandated that French municipalities ensure that at least 20 percent of their total housing stock be “social housing,” subsidized affordable housing restricted to lower-income residents.
U.S. Department of State

The United States and Nigeria: Strategic Partners

We look forward to rejuvenating our partnership based on our shared values of democracy, respect for human rights, and robust people-to-people relations. Secretary Antony J. Blinken will visit Nigeria November 18-19, where he will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, and representatives from civil society and discuss furthering cooperation on global health security, expanding energy access and economic growth, and revitalizing democracy. The Secretary will also deliver a speech on U.S.-Africa policy in the capital of Africa’s largest democracy. Also, the Secretary will celebrate the signing of the $2.17 billion Development Objective Assistance Agreement with the Vice President, which will play a role in supporting a healthier, more educated, prosperous, stable, and resilient Nigeria.
Reuters

Playtech gets third takeover approach, sets up potential bidding war

(Reuters) - Britain’s Playtech said it has received a takeover approach from a group led by former Formula One boss Eddie Jordan, the third such interest in the gambling software maker, setting up a potential bidding battle. The approach by JKO Play Ltd follows one from Playtech’s No.2 shareholder Gopher...
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
Searchengine Journal

Twitter Blue Launches In United States

Twitter Blue launches in the United States and New Zealand after being introduced in Canada and Australia earlier this year. “We are excited to share that Twitter Blue is now available in the United States and New Zealand across iOS, Android and web. Twitter Blue is available for a monthly price of US$2.99 / NZD 4.49 and with it, we’re bringing subscribers even more features, more content, and more ways to participate in the conversation.”
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
Rolling Stone

Virginia’s Lt. Governor-elect Interview Veers Off the Rails as She Spreads Covid Misinformation

Dana Bash tried to keep up and fact check Virginia’s Republican Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears as the newly elected official spread Covid misinformation on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. Bash turned the conversation to Covid vaccines, asking Sears why she opposes Virginia schools mandating the Covid vaccine when they already require vaccines for other common diseases, including polio, measles and chicken pox. “So why is it OK to mandate childhood vaccines in Virginia for so many diseases, but not Covid?” Bash asked. “If the purpose of the Covid vaccine is to prevent us from getting Covid, why is it those who...
