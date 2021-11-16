Kobe is approaching the Great War in the United States

We look forward to rejuvenating our partnership based on our shared values of democracy, respect for human rights, and robust people-to-people relations. Secretary Antony J. Blinken will visit Nigeria November 18-19, where he will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, and representatives from civil society and discuss furthering cooperation on global health security, expanding energy access and economic growth, and revitalizing democracy. The Secretary will also deliver a speech on U.S.-Africa policy in the capital of Africa’s largest democracy. Also, the Secretary will celebrate the signing of the $2.17 billion Development Objective Assistance Agreement with the Vice President, which will play a role in supporting a healthier, more educated, prosperous, stable, and resilient Nigeria.
