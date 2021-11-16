INTERVIEW: Charlie Berens' "The Midwest Survival Guide"

Antwain Fowler, the 6-year-old internet personality who went viral for asking “where we about to eat at?,” has died, according to his official Instagram page. The young man, who captivated thousands with his hilarious clips-turned-Twitter-reactions, was filmed in the hospital by his mother China over the last few months. It is unclear what Antwain died from, but he’s been battling autoimmune enteropathy, a condition that inhibits the body’s ability to absorb nutrition, since 2015, according to a GoFundMe page.

