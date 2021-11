Schools in Midland County are offering the COVID-19 vaccine directly at schools in the area. The county health department is holding clinics at the schools now that children ages 5-11 can be vaccinated against the virus. The department will hold the clinics in each district over the next few weeks, providing the Pfizer first and second shots. Each district will provide information as to when the clinics will be held. Parents or guardians will need to be present when a child receives the vaccine.

MIDLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO