Stephanie Townsend has always loved painting so much she created her own business called The Coral Cactus. Townsend began The Coral Cactus seven years ago as a traveling paint party business. “A paint party is a group of people that get together for some fun and fellowship and painting of course. I travel as far north as Luverne and as far south as Florala. I have been to churches, schools, homes, or anywhere a group wants to paint. I’ve painted with groups indoors and even in their front yards,” she said.

VISUAL ART ・ 13 DAYS AGO