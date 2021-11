Each Wednesday we pause to bring you acts of kindness from around the world to our own backyards. We have teamed up Maguire Law Firm to bring you Carolina Kindness. A woman uses her time and talents to go beyond for a child. Martha is a physical therapist that works with kids with disabilities. One particular student stood out for her personality. The student was non-verbal but likes to giggle and loves butterflies. For her graduation present, Martha who turns out to also be an artist, transformed her bedroom by painting the walls with colorful butterflies. As a result the girl’s parent reports she has been making more vocalizations. This inspired Martha to do this for other students.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 13 DAYS AGO