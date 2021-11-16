ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Day After Thanksgiving Blood Drive in Dubuque, Iowa

By Ken Peiffer
Y105
Y105
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are lots of annual events that we mark and celebrate each year. Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years, and more. Here's one I'd like you to add to your list...the American Red Cross Day After Thanksgiving Blood Drive. The holiday season...

y105music.com

Comments / 0

Related
Y105

Help Dubuque Kids In Need With “Belly Bags”

About five years ago, Danielle Meyer was a teacher at Headstart, and her father decided to sponsor her classroom full of kids. Danielle recognized that some of the kids in her class depended on the free meal they received during the school day, and wouldn't have that over the long holiday break. She said some of the parents of her students would feel the strain of having to buy extra food over the holidays, and she was looking for a way to help the situation.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

When Is the 2021 Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon?

Thanksgiving 2021 is right around the corner which means classic turkey dinners... except for two special turkeys. The annual tradition in which the president pardons certain turkeys around Thanksgiving dates back to Abraham Lincoln, who granted clemency to a single bird in 1863. By the 1970s, most presidents took part in pardoning a turkey. George H. W. Bush created the official tradition and ceremony.
LIFESTYLE
Y105

Veterans Freedom Center of Dubuque Receives $2200 Check From Townsquare

Over the past several weeks, Townsquare Media Dubuque and it's partners, R T & T Enterprises, DuTrac Community Credit Union and J & J Pools and Spa, have been saluting Veterans and the Freedom Center of Dubuque. This campaign was two-fold. The first goal was to spread the word to area veterans that there is a place just for them in Dubuque. In 2019 prior to COVID-19, the Freedom Center helped over 8,000 vets and their families. Whether they just want to spend time with other veterans, share stories, relax with a game of pool, or create wooden works of art....the Veterans Freedom Center is there for them. All services are FREE.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Job Opportunities At Andersen Windows In Dubuque!

A better job opportunity is waiting for you at Andersen Windows in Dubuque!. Located at 2045 Kerper Boulevard, Andersen Windows makes a wide variety of windows and doors. Aaron Osthoff, the Site Safety Specialist for Andersen Windows in Dubuque stopped in this morning to tell us more about it. He mentioned that they are actually the largest window and door maker in North America, and they recently became an international company.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Y105

Dubuque, IA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105music.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy