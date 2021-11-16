Best waterproof gloves

The FlexGrip Series 363 line of gloves is made with extra functionality and improved comfort, while sporting a new, modernized look. The series includes Utility, Utility Pro, Utility Grip, Impact, Heavy-Duty, Desert Camo, Camo Impact and Cut A5 Hi-Viz Utility offerings. The gloves feature high dexterity design, with three touch screen fingertips and knitted synthetic leather palms. Their breathable birdeye mesh fabric back, elastic cuff with textured thermoplastic rubber wrist strap and medical grade hook and loop closure allow for adjustable flexibility for everyday comfort. Each of the eight new Series 363 versions has unique benefits depending upon jobsite requirements or personal preference.
