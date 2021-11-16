Hit and Run – Do you recognize this vehicle?

A caller said while making a turn Nov. 16 on Post and Drake roads he was struck by another car that didn’t stop. He couldn’t identify the other car. A report was made to the Scarsdale Police Department. The same day, another caller said they’d just been involved in a...
The Casper Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash between a motor vehicle and a bicyclist in Casper Monday evening. Investigators are asking the public for information. Casper Police report that officers responded to the area of South McKinley Street and East 15th Street in Casper around 6:15 p.m. on...
Marana Police are looking for a white Dodge pickup truck or SUV they say fled after hitting a pedestrian Saturday evening, leaving the man in critical condition. Officers responded to calls of a hit-and-run on the westbound on-ramp to Interstate 10 about 6:25 p.m. and found Lorenzo Ramirez, 35, critically injured. Ramirez remained was still hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday, police said.
DENVER — Officers are looking for a Toyota Tacoma truck in connection to a deadly hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead Sunday night, Denver Police Department (DPD) said. Police said a 2005 to 2011 Toyota Tacoma truck hit the victim in the road around 8:40 p.m. while heading south in the 300 block of South Broadway Street. That's just south of Alameda Avenue.
Hit-and-Run • A hit-and-run was reported in the 100 block of West High Street at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 20. • A hit-and-run reported in the 1000 block of West Main Street at 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 20 is under investigation. DUI. • Joel D. Oestriech, 67, of Rochester, was...
Brief synopsis of what may have happened from Rockford Scanner sources:. What possibly may have happened, according to sources:. Sources are reporting a hit and run. It happened around 1 pm at/near the Golden Corral. The victims told us the local police are not assisting, and they are reaching out...
An intoxicated man allegedly raped his mother after holding her at knifepoint as her neighbors and family members were celebrating the auspicious festival of Diwali. The shocking incident happened on Oct. 4 at a slum in the Indian state of Ghaziabad, reported NDTV. The incident came to light after the woman approached the police the next day to report her harrowing ordeal.
A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
KENOSHA, Wis. — The girlfriend of the second man killed by Kyle Rittenhouse admitted Thursday that she has “a lot of sympathy” for the teen who she believes got swept up trying to be the “king of the world” during last year’s riots. But Hannah Gittings, 25, said she doesn’t...
Dallas, TX – Police arrested and charged four teenagers believed to be responsible for the fatal shooting of a man Tuesday night outside Costco in Dallas. According to the police, the teenager accused of the fatal shooting are a juvenile, a 17-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man.
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A child wandering a highway alone led to the arrest of five people and the seizure of methamphetamine. According to a statement by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, dispatchers received a call regarding a young child who had been observed walking alone down US Highway 190 in the Onalaska area. After the child was recovered, narcotics detectives were able to find out where the child and his two siblings lived with their parents in the Cedar Point subdivision.
A graphic scene unfolded in East Baltimore last week when a man shot his 33-year-old barber and moments later, he was shot by an off-duty cop who happened to be in the barber’s chair getting a haircut, CBS reports. The officer, who has not been named, is being hailed as...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies arrested two women today in connection with late October homicide. Portia Manning is charged with capital murder, carjacking, and aggravated assault. Exzuctica Brownlee is charged with accessory after the fact of capital murder, carjacking, and aggravated assault. They remain in the Oktibbeha...
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- Eight people were arrested after a man and his girlfriend were allegedly blindfolded, kidnapped, and shot while at an acquaintance’s house. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Austin Clay Colley was taken to Caldwell UNC Health Center Wednesday at approximately 9 a.m. with two gunshot wounds to his torso. His girlfriend, 35-year-old Angela Nicole Kidd, was with him at the hospital. Hospital staff reportedly called Caldwell County Deputies to report the shooting victim.
BRAINERD, Minn. (WCCO) — A former Lakeville middle school principal was found dead Saturday inside a central Minnesota jail.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says staff found 53-year-old Christopher Jerome Endicott unresponsive, and life-saving measures were unsuccessful.
Endicott was convicted in Dakota County in 2019 of burglary, identity theft and stalking, and was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison.
Chris Endicott (credit: Dakota County Sheriff’s Office)
Investigators say Endicott hacked into a neighboring school district’s database and amassed a large amount of personal and financial informational about employees and their families. Endicott later admitted to stealing the data because he was in “financial ruin.”
After he was arrested and posted bail in early 2018, Endicott started stalking the Apple Valley police detective in charge of his case. The detective put a GPS tracker on Endicott’s car, and discovered Endicott drove by his home twice. He was then re-arrested and charged with stalking. He was also later charged with burglarizing one of his neighbors’ homes.
Crow Wing County authorities say Endicott “was being held in jail on a Department of Corrections warrant” at the time of his death.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.
WAUKESHA, Wis., (CBS) — Darrell Brooks, 39, was charged with five counts of murder after he allegedly plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, killing at least five and injuring dozens more.
He is expected in court at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Darrell Brooks (Credit: Waukesha County Sheriff)
Brooks, who has a lengthy criminal record, was taken into custody near the scene after a Waukesha police officer opened fire to try to stop the vehicle, authorities said. Officially, Brooks was charged with five counts of intentional homicide, which is the legal equivalent of first-degree murder in Wisconsin, and carries a life...
The man Kyle Rittenhouse shot in the arm testified on Monday that he believed the teenager was an "active shooter." Gaige Grosskreutz, a medic, said he ran after Rittenhouse because he thought he might need to treat a gunshot victim. Grosskreutz also said he tried to surrender to Rittenhouse, but...
BEDFORD – A Mitchell woman was arrested Tuesday after she was found in possession of someone else’s urine during a court-ordered drug screen. A Bedford Police officer responded to the Lawrence County Probation Department and arrested 30-year-old Adriane Farmer, of Mitchell, on a charge of possession of a device to interfere with a drug test.
