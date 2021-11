The science is clear. In 2021, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reported that, “it is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land.” If this statement alone does not drive companies to act on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions throughout their value chain, then we will not be able to curb the most catastrophic impacts of climate change. As demand for products and services continues to increase exponentially, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) believes that solutions to the climate crisis lie within innovations and standards that we develop and drive with our supply chain partners.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO