Regarding his latest video clip for “When Love Comes Around,” Texan Wade Bowen tells CMT, “This video shows that no matter what point you are in your life – from child to the grave – live life to its fullest. As well, no matter what phase you’re in throughout your life, love should be at the center of it.” As well, he joyfully adds, “Keep love at the center of life and don’t forget to live your life – have fun – dance your dance – get your shine on, baby. Smile. Call your mom.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO