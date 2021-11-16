Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Propylene Glycol (PG) in global, including the following market information: Global Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) Global Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) Global top five Propylene Glycol (PG) companies in 2020 (%) The global Propylene Glycol (PG) market was valued at 4699 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 6267.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Propylene Glycol (PG) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
