5 Takeaways From the Rams' Week 10 Loss to 49ers

Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Rams cruised past opponents during the first two months of the season, but in recent weeks they've encountered two lopsided losses to the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers. On Monday night, the Rams went into Levi's Stadium for their primetime slate and were pushed around...

New York Post

Titans fan dragged down steps in violent fight at Rams game

A video posted to Twitter on Sunday night showed a group of fans engaging in a fight that ended with a Tennessee Titans supporter getting thrown down the steps – and another fan’s head getting stepped on. The Titans played the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend on “Sunday Night...
NFL
Yardbarker

Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 10 at 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams dealt with a surplus of injuries leading up to last week's game and ultimately fell short of victory on Sunday night. With another week in the books, the Rams will remain hopeful that newly acquired outside linebacker Von Miller will be able to make his debut with his new club.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 Titans takeaways from impressive Week 9 win over Rams on Sunday Night Football

There is no hotter team in the NFL right now than the Tennessee Titans, who have looked nothing less than world-beaters of late. That’s a lot to say for Tennessee, considering that running back Derrick Henry has been forced to the sidelines by an injury. But that did not stop the Titans from wreaking havoc on the field in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams entered that game as the home favorite. They were on a four-game undefeated run prior to Week 9, but the good times stopped rolling for Matthew Stafford and company the moment they shared the field with the scorching Titans of Mike Vrabel. With all that said, let’s now check out some of the best Titans takeaways from Tennessee’s victory over the Rams Sunday night.
NFL
Matthew Stafford
Levi
Von Miller
Yardbarker

Rams at 49ers Week 10: 3 Bold Predictions

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will clash on Monday Night Football, meeting for the first of their two games this season. While the 49ers have had the Rams number in recent years, all signs point toward L.A. leading up to this Week 10 matchup. Here are three...
NFL
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. Reflects on Blowout Loss to 49ers in Rams Debut

With all the anticipation leading up to Odell Beckham Jr. making his Rams debut under the bright lights of Monday Night Football, it was supposed to be a statement game for L.A. facing their division rival, the 49ers. Beckham only gathered one day of practice at the Rams headquarters upon...
NFL
KRDO

Rams, 49ers head into 1st meeting off tough losses

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — About the only similarity for the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers heading into their first meeting of the season is the fact that both teams are coming off disappointing losses. But while Los Angeles’ defeat at the hands of Tennessee looks like a minor blip in an otherwise successful season, the Niners’ home loss to a short-handed Arizona team exposed the problems that have left them at the bottom of the division. After losing to San Francisco all four times the past two seasons, the Rams aren’t exactly overlooking their rivals headed into Monday night’s matchup.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Rams can use tough Titans loss to rebound against 49ers

The New England Patriots outsmarted Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams in the 2018 Super Bowl. The Rams prepared Jared Goff and their high-flying offense for the Patriots’ man-heavy coverage schemes; however, McVay and Goff were caught off-guard when New England’s game plan emulated the approach used by the Chicago Bears and then defensive coordinator Vic Fangio against LA earlier in the season.
NFL
USA Today

Observations from a dominant 49ers victory over Rams

The 49ers were underdogs going into Monday night against the Rams. The home dogs never trailed in a 31-10 victory that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated. It was pure domination for the home team from the opening kick. Here are our observations from each quarter at Levi’s Stadium on Monday:
NFL
Redlands Daily Facts

Rams face losing streak after one-sided loss to 49ers

SANTA CLARA — Depending on how you look at it, the Rams’ bye week comes at exactly the right time or exactly two weeks too late. They need the upcoming week off to take a catch their breath, to rest and heal after two of the worst games a supposed Super Bowl contender could imagine playing.
NFL
FanSided

3 things learned from 49ers shocking Week 10 win over Rams

The 49ers’ 31-10 upset victory over the Rams in Week 10 didn’t just buck the narrative, but it also revealed some key takeaways for Kyle Shanahan and Co. The San Francisco 49ers can finally say they’ve had a statement win in 2021. This, after head coach Kyle Shanahan’s squad pulled...
NFL
All49ers

49ers vs. Rams Week 10 Live Blog

SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box. 3:30 Here's what's at stake: If the 49ers win, suddenly the rest of the season wouldn't...
NFL
New York Post

Rams have a lot of work to do after ‘humbling’ loss to 49ers

The Rams were hoping that acquiring Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller would be the last pieces to their championship puzzle. One game in, and the team looks farther away than before. The Rams were stunningly blown out by the 49ers on “Monday Night Football,” 31-10, giving San Francisco their...
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

4 things we learned in Rams half-hearted loss to the 49ers

The product that Sean McVay and his fellow coaches put on the field Monday night may have been one of the worse losses in the McVay-era, and that’s even including their loss to the winless New York Jets last season. The LA Rams defense was absolutely man-handled. Out-classed. Embarrassed. Abysmal. The game plan for the San Francisco 49ers was simple—win in the trenches and punch the opposition in the mouth, which they did... 44 times to be exact. That is how many rushes Kyle Shanahan called against Raheem Morris’ defense.
NFL
Mercury News

McDonald: 49ers win over Jaguars even more impressive than beating Rams

The 49ers are a .500 team in record only. While their 5-5 record isn’t going to be the cause for any parades, a 30-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday ranks as the high point of the season and is the best indication yet their hopes and dreams of doing something special remain intact.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. Will Receive Salary in Bitcoin

Odell Beckham Jr. signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams a little under two weeks ago that can pay him up to $4.25 million with the majority of the deal being heavily based upon incentives. Beckham announced on Twitter he's taking the new salary that he signed with...
