EverSticky: Sticky Notes App for Your Linux Desktop

The best Black Friday deals now include a fantastic deal on a 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook. Right now, you can buy the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 for just $155 at Walmart, saving you $145 on the usual price. It’s the perfect time to grab a new Chromebook for less than usual and it’s all thanks to the Walmart Black Friday deals going on right now. Chromebooks are the ideal accessory for students on a tight budget or those who regularly work on their commute and could do with something lightweight and practical.

COMPUTERS ・ 20 DAYS AGO