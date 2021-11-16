EverSticky: Sticky Notes App for Your Linux Desktop

If you own an iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max, you might have noticed that there's black dot built into the camera array. In case you've not noticed it, here it is on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Well, it's built into the camera array, so that...
The best Black Friday deals now include a fantastic deal on a 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook. Right now, you can buy the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 for just $155 at Walmart, saving you $145 on the usual price. It’s the perfect time to grab a new Chromebook for less than usual and it’s all thanks to the Walmart Black Friday deals going on right now. Chromebooks are the ideal accessory for students on a tight budget or those who regularly work on their commute and could do with something lightweight and practical.
Microsoft has announced the end of support for it’s OneDrive desktop application for its older Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 operating systems. Personal OneDrive desktop applications loaded on computers running Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 will stop syncing to the cloud on March 1st, 2022. After March 1st, 2022, your personal files will no longer sync and should be uploaded/accessed directly on OneDrive for web explains Microsoft.
They are leaving Gnome after being a gnome for so many years. System76's Pop!_OS Linux distribution already has their own "COSMIC" desktop that is based on GNOME but apparently it has had enough and wants to move to a Rust-based desktop. A Reddit discussion over the possibility of seeing a...
An Apple Silicon version of Canonical's Multipass has arrived, adding another way of firing up Linux on an M1-powered Mac. Although getting a full desktop on an M1 Mac is tricky at present (although not too far off) firing up a virtual machine on the platform allows developers to code against the operating system from the comfort of their new gizmos.
System76, makers of Linux PCs and laptops running Pop!_OS, has spoken about its plans to create a new desktop written in Rust as an evolution of its current GNOME-based product. System76 software engineer Michael Murphy, who is a maintainer of Pop!_OS and also a contributor to the Redox OS project,...
While consoles might be more popular for gaming, if you want the best and fastest experience from today’s advanced programming, graphics, and surround sound capabilities, you really need to be thinking about playing games on a laptop or desktop. Consoles like Xbox and PlayStation may indeed be relatively powerful but...
From Google Docs to Slack, from WhatsApp to Spotify, you can access a whole host of fantastic applications through your browser. Photo editors is another category that’s well represented with web apps. These platforms are getting increasingly sophisticated, and now even Adobe Photoshop has its own web-based version. So if...
Just like on the iPhone and iPad, apps are a major part of the Apple Watch experience. Available from Apple and third-party developers, apps can bring a host of information and additional features to the wearable device. But there might be times that you want to delete an app from...
Are you looking for a way to quickly copy files from your iPhone or Android mobile device to your Linux computer or from your Linux computer to your devices? I recently discovered an open source application that's easy to install and makes transferring files as simple as a QR code.
There are currently plenty of note-taking apps. Evernote is as evergreen as it ever was and continues to evolve with time. Google Keep by the search engine giant is another feather in its cap. Apple Notes received a huge update with the recent release of iOS 15 bringing it on par with the rest of the pack. Here we examine Google Keep vs. Evernote vs. Apple Notes to see which one is better and why.
Using a proxy server as an internet access intermediary is a common business scenario. This guide will show you how to set proxy for APT package manager so that you may be able to install and update packages from remote repos.
A core member of the GNOME team has accused System76 of being "a case study on how not to collaborate with upstream" following confirmation that the Linux PC vendor is working on a new desktop built with Rust. System76 makes PCs, laptops, and servers with Linux pre-installed, using their own...
The Chrome OS virtual keyboard – the on-screen typing experience – has undergone plenty of changes for the better over the past year. In Chrome 85, it got a major facelift featuring key borders (love it or hate it) and even became resizable. While we knew it was going to receive light and dark mode at some point, the most we knew for sure is that it would coincide with the release of light and dark mode for the entire operating system.
When you have a lot of devices that you use regularly, it can get annoying remembering which device has what picture or app. iMazing iOS Manager lets you transfer files between your iOS devices and a lot more besides that, and right now it’s on sale for $14.99 (Reg. $34).
FTP servers file transfers between clients and servers. Typically, ftp servers offer two types of access levels: Authenticated and Anonymous. The first method (Authenticated) requires a valid username and password in order to access the files and directories. The second method ( Anonymous) being anonymous, we can download files without restrictions. You can download files directly by using the default user “FTP” or “anonymous”;
This has been yet another great week with cool Linux news, starting with Valve’s SteamOS 3.0, which will be available for download after Steam Deck’s launch in February 2022, and continuing with the latest Raspberry Pi OS release based on Debian Bullseye. On top of that, I take a look...
In this article, you will see how to fix the dock not showing in the newer version of the Gnome desktop environment, particularly starting from Gnome 40. This guide works for all the Linux distributions like Ubuntu, Fedora, Manjaro, Pop OS, MX, etc. Just like me and many other Linux...
GarageBand is a fully equipped music creation studio inside your Mac — with a complete sound library that includes instruments, presets for guitar and voice, and an incredible selection of session drummers and percussionists. Unfortunately the program is proprietary and not available for Linux. What are the best free and open source alternatives?
