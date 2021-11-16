ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

EverSticky: Sticky Notes App for Your Linux Desktop

By Logix
linuxtoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverSticky lets users quickly take notes with post-it note windows...

www.linuxtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

What does this black dot on the iPhone do?

If you own an iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max, you might have noticed that there's black dot built into the camera array. In case you've not noticed it, here it is on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Well, it's built into the camera array, so that...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook is ONLY $155 today

The best Black Friday deals now include a fantastic deal on a 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook. Right now, you can buy the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 for just $155 at Walmart, saving you $145 on the usual price. It’s the perfect time to grab a new Chromebook for less than usual and it’s all thanks to the Walmart Black Friday deals going on right now. Chromebooks are the ideal accessory for students on a tight budget or those who regularly work on their commute and could do with something lightweight and practical.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 will no longer support OneDrive desktop app

Microsoft has announced the end of support for it’s OneDrive desktop application for its older Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 operating systems. Personal OneDrive desktop applications loaded on computers running Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 will stop syncing to the cloud on March 1st, 2022. After March 1st, 2022, your personal files will no longer sync and should be uploaded/accessed directly on OneDrive for web explains Microsoft.
SOFTWARE
Fudzilla

System76's Pop!_OS Linux to create Rust based desktop

They are leaving Gnome after being a gnome for so many years. System76's Pop!_OS Linux distribution already has their own "COSMIC" desktop that is based on GNOME but apparently it has had enough and wants to move to a Rust-based desktop. A Reddit discussion over the possibility of seeing a...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linux#Sticky Notes#Evernote
theregister.com

Going Ubuntu on an M1 Mac with Multipass: Thanks VM, it's Linux on the desktop

An Apple Silicon version of Canonical's Multipass has arrived, adding another way of firing up Linux on an M1-powered Mac. Although getting a full desktop on an M1 Mac is tricky at present (although not too far off) firing up a virtual machine on the platform allows developers to code against the operating system from the comfort of their new gizmos.
SOFTWARE
theregister.com

Linux PC shop System76 is building a new desktop environment in Rust

System76, makers of Linux PCs and laptops running Pop!_OS, has spoken about its plans to create a new desktop written in Rust as an evolution of its current GNOME-based product. System76 software engineer Michael Murphy, who is a maintainer of Pop!_OS and also a contributor to the Redox OS project,...
COMPUTERS
cultureofgaming.com

How to maximize your gaming experience on laptop or desktop

While consoles might be more popular for gaming, if you want the best and fastest experience from today’s advanced programming, graphics, and surround sound capabilities, you really need to be thinking about playing games on a laptop or desktop. Consoles like Xbox and PlayStation may indeed be relatively powerful but...
VIDEO GAMES
Popular Science

5 apps to edit photos right in your browser

From Google Docs to Slack, from WhatsApp to Spotify, you can access a whole host of fantastic applications through your browser. Photo editors is another category that’s well represented with web apps. These platforms are getting increasingly sophisticated, and now even Adobe Photoshop has its own web-based version. So if...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
makeuseof.com

How to Remove Apps From Your Apple Watch

Just like on the iPhone and iPad, apps are a major part of the Apple Watch experience. Available from Apple and third-party developers, apps can bring a host of information and additional features to the wearable device. But there might be times that you want to delete an app from...
CELL PHONES
opensource.com

Transfer files between your phone and Linux with this open source tool

Are you looking for a way to quickly copy files from your iPhone or Android mobile device to your Linux computer or from your Linux computer to your devices? I recently discovered an open source application that's easy to install and makes transferring files as simple as a QR code.
COMPUTERS
maketecheasier.com

Google Keep vs. Evernote vs. Apple Notes: Which Is the Best Note-Taking App?

There are currently plenty of note-taking apps. Evernote is as evergreen as it ever was and continues to evolve with time. Google Keep by the search engine giant is another feather in its cap. Apple Notes received a huge update with the recent release of iOS 15 bringing it on par with the rest of the pack. Here we examine Google Keep vs. Evernote vs. Apple Notes to see which one is better and why.
TECHNOLOGY
linuxtoday.com

How to Use APT with Proxy on Ubuntu and Debian

Using a proxy server as an internet access intermediary is a common business scenario. This guide will show you how to set proxy for APT package manager so that you may be able to install and update packages from remote repos.
SOFTWARE
chromeunboxed.com

The Chrome OS virtual keyboard is joining the dark side, adding Linux app support, and more

The Chrome OS virtual keyboard – the on-screen typing experience – has undergone plenty of changes for the better over the past year. In Chrome 85, it got a major facelift featuring key borders (love it or hate it) and even became resizable. While we knew it was going to receive light and dark mode at some point, the most we knew for sure is that it would coincide with the release of light and dark mode for the entire operating system.
COMPUTERS
Macworld

Keep your devices, files, and apps in order with iMazing

When you have a lot of devices that you use regularly, it can get annoying remembering which device has what picture or app. iMazing iOS Manager lets you transfer files between your iOS devices and a lot more besides that, and right now it’s on sale for $14.99 (Reg. $34).
CELL PHONES
linuxtoday.com

How to Setup Anonymous FTP in Rocky Linux 8.4

FTP servers file transfers between clients and servers. Typically, ftp servers offer two types of access levels: Authenticated and Anonymous. The first method (Authenticated) requires a valid username and password in order to access the files and directories. The second method ( Anonymous) being anonymous, we can download files without restrictions. You can download files directly by using the default user “FTP” or “anonymous”;
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 14th, 2021

This has been yet another great week with cool Linux news, starting with Valve’s SteamOS 3.0, which will be available for download after Steam Deck’s launch in February 2022, and continuing with the latest Raspberry Pi OS release based on Debian Bullseye. On top of that, I take a look...
COMPUTERS
Mac Observer

Avoid The MacBook Notch: Scale Your Apps

AVOID THE NOTCH! Did you know you can scale your apps to fit below the notch on your new MacBook Pro?. Learn how in this mini-segment from Mac Geek Gab 898.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Fix Dock Not Showing in Gnome

In this article, you will see how to fix the dock not showing in the newer version of the Gnome desktop environment, particularly starting from Gnome 40. This guide works for all the Linux distributions like Ubuntu, Fedora, Manjaro, Pop OS, MX, etc. Just like me and many other Linux...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple GarageBand

GarageBand is a fully equipped music creation studio inside your Mac — with a complete sound library that includes instruments, presets for guitar and voice, and an incredible selection of session drummers and percussionists. Unfortunately the program is proprietary and not available for Linux. What are the best free and open source alternatives?
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy