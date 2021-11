1. How does it feel to have won the Western Athletic Conference Coach of the Year twice and have two of your players win WAC Player of the Year?. “It’s always nice to have a WAC Player of the Year on the team. [It] shows all their hard work and consistency that they have over the five tournaments they play in during the season. If the team wins the WAC, then the coach is awarded the Coach of the Year, so it is always nice to have the team play well enough for the coach to be awarded for their performances.”

