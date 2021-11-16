ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

San Juan Basin Royalty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) on Monday reported profit...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

TherapeuticsMD: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) on Thursday reported a loss of $47.4 million in its third quarter. The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. The woman's health care product company posted revenue of $25.4 million in the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.95% to $345.30 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.03 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas
InvestorPlace

7 Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Hold Forever

Editor’s Note: “7 Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Hold Forever” was originally published in October 2021. It has been updated to include the latest available information. The allure of dividend stocks should be increasing right now. The Fed has signaled that it will soon begin tapering the market...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
24/7 Wall St.

6 Big Dividend REITs Are Also Inflation Busters

With the prospect of continued low interest rates for the foreseeable future, and the stock market extremely risky and overbought, it makes sense for investors to have solid assets like real estate. These six top real estate investment trusts pay dependable distributions near or above the 5% level.
BUSINESS
kadn.com

Oil prices begin to plunge

LAFAYETTE, LA (KADN) - The price of oil is decreasing and many think this means the price of gas will drop. Oil prices slumped after being hit by a surge in the dollar after President Joe Biden said his administration was looking for ways to reduce energy costs amid a broader surge in inflation.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slipped 0.23% to $279.99 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $15.66 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Sweetgreen Soared on Market Debut Despite Profitability Struggles

John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief at IPOEdge.com, joined "Wake Up With Cheddar" to talk about Sweetgreen's monster first day of trading and whether or not the company is being overvalued. "It takes a long time for a company of this kind to prove its track record, and they haven't done it yet," he said. He noted that the company is worth more than Shake Shack at its current market cap.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow Inc., Goldman Sachs share losses lead Dow's 183-point fall

Dragged down by negative returns for shares of Dow Inc. and Goldman Sachs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Friday morning. Shares of Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 183 points, or 0.5%, lower. Dow Inc.'s shares have fallen $1.90 (3.3%) while those of Goldman Sachs have fallen $8.47 (2.2%), combining for a roughly 68-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include American Express (AXP) Chevron (CVX) and Boeing (BA) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Arista Networks stock dips after Morgan Stanley downgrade

Shares of Arista Networks Inc. are off 2.4% in Friday trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight, writing that the stock's "valuation has come to credit much of the upside we expect over the next year." In order for Arista's stock to head toward what Marshall deems her "bull case," the company would likely need to rack up "new hyperscale wins," and she doesn't anticipate that the company will generate these "incremental wins" in the next six to 12 months. "We could be too conservative in moving to equal weight with larger-than-expected share gains in enterprise or faster ramping of 200G/400G upgrades, or with evidence of potential hyperscale wins materializing earlier than expected," she wrote. "However, we would largely view a faster cycle as creating more difficult 2023 comps." Marshall raised her price target on the stock to $138 from $115 in conjunction with the downgrade, and her new target accounts for the company's recent stock split. Shares have added 41% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 7%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Foot Locker reports big earnings beat and says inventory levels are 'ready' for the holidays, but stock falls

Shares of Foot Locker Inc. fell 4.5% in premarket trading, even after the athletic shoe and apparel retailer reported Friday fiscal third-quarter adjusted profit and sales that rose above expectations, while cost of sales fell, and said it was "ready" for the holidays despite the supply chain issues. Net income fell to $158 million, or $1.52 a share, from $265 million, or $2.52 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.93 from $1.21, well above the FactSet consensus of $1.37. Sales grew 3.9% to $2.19 billion, above the FactSet consensus...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy