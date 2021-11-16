ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warmer Then Wet

By Joe Calhoun
WGAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA southwest flow will bring milder weather back to the Susquehanna Valley. With clear skies we'll cool to about freezing tonight. Some clouds ahead of a warm front will move in late...

www.wgal.com

WGAL

Not As Cold, Light PM Showers Possible

We’ll start the day with some sunshine. Clouds are on the increase by afternoon. Isolated showers are possible around dusk. With a southerly breeze, and early sunshine, we’ll see highs climbing to the upper 40s to lower 50s. There is a better chance for scattered light showers tonight. Lows are milder around 40 degrees. A leftover shower is possible but most of the rain is gone early Monday. Skies gradually clear and temperatures peak early, hold steady before falling. Highs top out in the mid to upper 40s. Winds are northwesterly 10 to 15 mph with gusts 20 to 25 mph. It’s a very cold night with lows diving back to the 20s to near 30 degrees by Tuesday morning. Plenty of sunshine, but the persistent breeze and highs barely hitting the lower 40s, will make for a brisk feeling day. Wednesday, high pressure brings abundant sunshine and lighter winds. Temperatures still peak,below average, in the middle 40s. Finally, temperatures turn around Thursday, in time for the holiday, and head into the lower 50s. The next system brings clouds back during the late day hours, and rain and or snow showers are possible overnight. Much colder air follows for Friday into the weekend. The weather is quiet for several days before the next system arrives by the end of the month. Have a nice Sunday!
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Colder Temps On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — Slight chance of an early morning shower as a cold front moves into the Chicago area. Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Above normal temps. A reinforcing cold front moves through this evening. The cold air from these fronts settles in on Monday and leaves us with sunshine but a high temperature only in the mid-30s. November 21Norm- 46Sat- 50Today- 49Sunrise- 6:49am ForecastToday- an isolated morning shower then decreasing clouds and breezy. Hi of 49. SW winds become NW this afternoon, gusting to 35 mph. Tonight- clear and cold, 20Monday- sunny and cold. Hi near 34. Enjoy today, cold is on the way! AM showers, then sun, then cold. Sunny breezy and mild but getting colder!
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Thanksgiving Week Forecast Has A Little Of Everything

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whether you’re traveling or staying home for the Thanksgiving holiday, you’ll need to prepare for this week’s changing weather. On Monday, there is a chance of morning rain showers and wet roads as a cold front sweeps past our area. Skies will begin clearing late in the day leaving us with much colder and windy conditions at night. Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week and possibly of the season so far. Highs will hover in the low 40’s as gusty northwest winds produce wind chills in the 30’s.    Overall, it will be a raw day with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
knopnews2.com

A warmer and sunny start of the Thanksgiving week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb. (KNEP)- During the day on Sunday, conditions were sunny and cool with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. There was a slight breeze as well with wind speeds at 5 to 10 mph. Since then, temperatures have dropped down to the upper 20s to mid 30s with clear to partly cloudy skies.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Soggy Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s not as cold as yesterday morning waking up.  Winds out of the south ahead of an area of low pressure will keep our temperatures seasonable. Widespread light rain arrives around 11:00 a.m. and will last through the evening. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) During the night as temperatures fall, we could see a few flakes for Monday morning but little to no accumulation is expected. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most of the light rain and snow mix will be east along the ridges. We kick off the work week with high temperatures only in the upper 30s, but it will stay mainly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: More Temperature Ups And Downs On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cooler air will arrive in the Chicago area Sunday night, but more ups and downs are on the way. Sunday night will be mostly clear and breezy. Low temperatures will reach 20 degrees. Monday will be sunny with a high temperature of 36 degrees. Clear skies will continue until Wednesday as temperatures rise. Thanksgiving will bring a chance of showers with cooler air making a return.
CHICAGO, IL

