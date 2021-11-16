Warmer Then Wet

We’ll start the day with some sunshine. Clouds are on the increase by afternoon. Isolated showers are possible around dusk. With a southerly breeze, and early sunshine, we’ll see highs climbing to the upper 40s to lower 50s. There is a better chance for scattered light showers tonight. Lows are milder around 40 degrees. A leftover shower is possible but most of the rain is gone early Monday. Skies gradually clear and temperatures peak early, hold steady before falling. Highs top out in the mid to upper 40s. Winds are northwesterly 10 to 15 mph with gusts 20 to 25 mph. It’s a very cold night with lows diving back to the 20s to near 30 degrees by Tuesday morning. Plenty of sunshine, but the persistent breeze and highs barely hitting the lower 40s, will make for a brisk feeling day. Wednesday, high pressure brings abundant sunshine and lighter winds. Temperatures still peak,below average, in the middle 40s. Finally, temperatures turn around Thursday, in time for the holiday, and head into the lower 50s. The next system brings clouds back during the late day hours, and rain and or snow showers are possible overnight. Much colder air follows for Friday into the weekend. The weather is quiet for several days before the next system arrives by the end of the month. Have a nice Sunday!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO