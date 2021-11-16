ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins News & Rumors: Cave, Rask, McAvoy & More

By Bruins News, Rumors: Cave, Rask, McAvoy, More
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Colby Cave was remembered prior to Thursday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers. In other news, the possibilities of a Tuukka Rask return this season are being discussed more and more after he was spotted practicing last week. Meanwhile, his old teammate in...

NHL Trade Rumors: Could Bruins Entice Rangers With Jake DeBrusk?

Could the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers be dance partners on the NHL trade market?. On Wednesday, the Rangers found out that they will be without forward Sammy Blais for the rest of the season after the gritty winger tore his ACL thanks to another slew foot from New Jersey Devils defenseman and longtime Boston Bruins nemesis P.K. Subban last Sunday. In the latest edition of TSN Insider Trading, NHL insider Darren Dreger reported that the Rangers were already looking for a middle-six forward and Blais’ injury only ‘amplified’ that search.
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Penguins, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, another insider notes the Edmonton Oilers might be looking at Marc-Andre Fleury from the Chicago Blackhawks. Meanwhile, Tuukka Rask is skating again and with the Boston Bruins. Is he close to a return? Pittsburgh Penguins have reached a resolution with Erin & Jarrod Skalde, settling what could have been another ugly sexual abuse case for the NHL but are also looking at on-ice business and potentially a defenseman from The Toronto Maple Leafs.
Bruins Need More From Some Of Their Newcomers

The Bruins had quite the offseason. Each of their new additions have had their good moments, but it hasn’t always been peachy. It’s early and a lot can change, but that change needs to happen sooner rather than later if the team wants to string together some more wins, ideally.
Bruins Will Have Interesting Goalie Situation When Rask Returns

With Rask unfortunately undergoing offseason hip surgery, though, the Bruins and Rask would put off a new contract until the veteran netminder was healthy and ready to return to action. In his absence, the Bruins would split starts between rookie goaltender Jeremy Swayman and newly-signed Linus Ullmark until Rask could step in and contribute, should he choose to play again.
Snapshots: Eichel, Rask, Hajek

It didn’t take long for new Golden Knight Jack Eichel to get his way in Vegas. The Associated Press reports that Eichel will undergo his preferred neck surgery, an artificial disc replacement, on Friday. Eichel’s surgical plans for his herniated disc was really the lynchpin topic of the crumbling relationship between Eichel and the Sabres that led to the Buffalo star requesting a trade after nearly a year out of action. While the disc replacement surgery has never been performed on an NHL player before, it is not an unheard of procedure and provides a number of potential benefits that the alternative fusion procedure. Eichel hopes that his saga with the Sabres will pave a path for players to have more input into their healthcare. “I think my situation shined light on maybe some things that could be changed, and I hope that they are in the future,” Eichel said. “I don’t necessarily agree with the team having the full say in what to do with medical treatment. I think it should be a collaboration.” Vegas was willing to acquire Eichel at a sizeable price and still allow him to have the surgery of his choice, an example of a team allowing a player to call the shots in his own rehabilitation.
Tuukka Rask Sighting Before Boston Bruins Practice Monday

Former Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask was seen skating with a Bruins coaching staff member prior to the team’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena Monday morning. Longtime Boston Bruins fan Jill Murphy arrived early Monday morning to attend the practice and was pleasantly surprised to see Rask out on the ice in full goalie gear and taking some light drills and shots.
Tuukka Rask Worked Out At Warrior Ice Arena Before Bruins Practice

Tuukka Rask has returned to the Boston Bruins’ … practice facility. The former Bruins goaltender, who is a free agent, was spotted working out at Warrior Ice Arena before Boston’s practice Monday. In a video posted by WBZ-TV’s Joe Giza, Rask was wearing a Bruins practice sweater and doing light work in front of the net.
Bruce Cassidy Sheds Light On Tuukka Rask Workouts At Bruins’ Facility

Yes, that photo floating around on the internet Monday was real: Tuukka Rask is skating at Warrior Ice Arena. The longtime Boston Bruins goalie remains an unrestricted free agent after undergoing hip surgery this offseason. Rask has made clear that if he continues playing, he only wants it to be for the Bruins, and the organization, for its part, has also stated that the door is open.
Bruins: Could Rask Sign With a Different Team?

The future of Tuukka Rask may not be with the Boston Bruins. At least, that’s if Elliotte Friedman’s latest comments on the situation are to be believed at face value. While appearing on the Jeff Marek Show, Friedman was asked about Rask’s future and if it’s “Boston Bruins or bust” for the Finnish netminder. Marek was asking in the context of a team like the Edmonton Oilers potentially being an option for Rask.
BLOG: Oilers, Bruins prepare for Colby Cave Night

BOSTON, MA - Thursday's game between the Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins is dedicated to the late Colby Cave. Colby's former National Hockey League teams will unite to honour the hard-working forward and passionate human being, who left an indelible impression on every franchise he represented as well as each individual he met along the way.
Cassidy Explains Tuukka Rask Skating with Boston Bruins, Possible Return

While he could still be a ways away from returning to any NHL roster, goaltender Tuukka Rask was back on the ice on Monday, skating with his former team the Boston Bruins. He looked pretty good after offseason hip surgery and some are wondering if this is the first sign that he could be nearing a return and if talks about a potential contract with the Bruins is next on the agenda.
Snapshots: Rask, Housley, Carrier

TSN’s Chris Johnston notes on Thursday’s edition of Insider Trading that free agent goaltender Tuukka Rask is working his way back after offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum and could be ready to return to game action as soon as January. Johnston notes specifically that Rask could be an option for Team Finland at the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, potentially a huge boost to an already strong Finnish program. While Johnston reports that Rask’s main focus in his “mind and his heart” remains with the Boston Bruins, the door isn’t completely closed on other options, either. Regardless, it’s good to see one of the league’s best goalies of his generation working his way back to health for what could be his last chance at a championship.
Bruins Need More From Their Free Agent Signings

Don Sweeney had one of his most active offseasons in free agency during his tenure as Boston Bruins general manager. Sweeney let several players walk in free agency, while being aggressive in bringing in veterans to add to his roster to go with his core of veterans and young talent.
Will Tuukka Rask return to the Bruins or play for another team?

NHL Trade Rumors are starting to circulate on teams asking about what goaltenders are available. Could Tuukka Rask be an option for another team besides the Boston Bruins?. Chris Johnston was on TSN Insiders Trading and stated, Rask could be an option for another team beside the Bruins. He’s been working out at their practice facility, doesn’t have a contract. Johnston reached out to his agent who said the goal for him is to play and to win.
Bruins Honor Colby Cave With Emotional Tribute Video Vs. Oilers

BOSTON — They may be opponents, but on Wednesday, the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers will be playing in honor of the same thing. The former NHL center tragically died in April 2020 after suffering a brain bleed. He was playing for the Oilers at the time, but made his...
BHN Puck Links: Emotional Bruins/Oilers Night Remembering Colby Cave

There’s zero doubt that the last 19 months have been unimaginably difficult for Emily Cave, the widow of Boston Bruins forward Colby Cave. Her hockey-playing husband died suddenly and unexpectedly from a brain bleed at just 25 years old, and it happened amidst COVID-19 where people were separated, secluded and isolated to keep the virus from spreading.
