College football head coaching tracker

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KllA6_0cymgtAW00

It’s already been a busy off-season of coaching changes in college football and we’re still two weeks from the regular season actually drawing to a close. With Justin Fuente’s announced firing from Virginia Tech there have now already been 12 head college football coaches fired since the season began.

Some are staying on to finish the year while others technically resigned, but the the fact remains there will be at least 12 different head coaches in college football’s FBS when the 2022 season begins late next summer.

Here at Fighting Irish Wire we’re certainly not expecting Brian Kelly to be exiting anytime soon, even if Kirk Herbstreit has him on a plane to Southern California, but we certainly would be curious about a Kelly assistant or two getting a chance at a head coaching job.

Below is our tracker of all FBS coaching changes that will be updated through the fall and into the early parts of 2022.

1 of 12: Connecticut

Randy Edsall had two stints at Connecticut with his return trip going horribly. The Huskies went just 6-32 since 2017 before he resigned on September 6 and have since hired former UCLA head coach Jim Mora, Jr. as their new head coach.

2 of 12: USC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SK49A_0cymgtAW00
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

After an embarrassing home loss to Stanford in the season’s second game, USC fired Clay Helton. USC named Donte Williams the interim coach as they conduct a national search for their next head coach.

This however won’t be Helton’s last appearance on this list.

3 of 12: Georgia Southern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tldNZ_0cymgtAW00
USA TODAY Network

Georgia Southern announced the firing of Chad Lunsford on September 26 after a 1-3 start, despite the fact Lunsford had lead the Eagles to three-straight bowl appearances.

On November 2, less than two months after his firing at USC, Clay Helton was announced as Georgia Southern’s new head football coach.

4 of 12: LSU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XfVON_0cymgtAW00
Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Not even two years ago Ed Orgeron was on top of the football world as he helped lead LSU to the national championship. Everything has gone down hill since Joe Burrow left campus however and Orgeron announced on October 19 that he’d be leaving the program at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

5 of 12: Washington State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DZTtY_0cymgtAW00
Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

In one of the stranger firings, Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich was open about choosing not to vaccinated against COVID-19. After refusing to comply with the State of Washington’s guidelines for state employees to be vaccinated, Rolovich was fired on October 20.

Washington State’s coaching search is still ongoing.

6 of 12: Texas Tech

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NruHw_0cymgtAW00
John Moore/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP, File

After a one-point loss to Kansas State in late October, Texas Tech announced the firing of Matt Wells, who went 13-17 in his two-and-a-half seasons heading the Red Raiders football program.

On November 8, Texas Tech announced the hiring of Joey McGuire, a Baylor associate head coach and legendary Texas high school football coach. McGuire will assume the head coaching duties at the season’s conclusion.

7 of 12: TCU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zri2x_0cymgtAW00
Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Patterson entered the 2021 season tied with Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz for the longest-tenured head coach in all of college football’s FBS. He leaves it unemployed as he resigned from his post at TCU on Halloween after the Horned Frogs got off to an unimpressive 3-5 start.

Former Northern Illinois and Minnesota head coach Jerry Kill is currently serving as TCU’s interim head coach.

8 of 12: Akron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22I6hW_0cymgtAW00
USA TODAY Network

After nearly three years at Akron, the University fired Tom Arth on November 4. Arth and the Zips were off to a 2-7 start in 2021 and went just 3-24 since he took over the job in 2019.

Akron’s head coaching job remains open.

9 of 12: Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r5KQ1_0cymgtAW00
USA TODAY Network

UMASS football struggles annually but enough was enough on November 8 as the school fired Walt Bell as its head coach. The Minutemen had gone just 1-8 in their first nine games of 2021 and 2-23 during his entire tenure.

This job remains open.

10 of 12: Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11JMru_0cymgtAW00
Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Lake could not get out of his own way at Washington as he had multiple issues keeping his hands off of his own players. Lake didn’t coach Washington’s loss on November 13 against Arizona State as a result and was fired after the Seattle Times published a report that stated Lake shoved a player in the locker in 2019.

This job at what is usually a northwestern powerhouse remains open.

11 of 12: Florida International

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fnXXN_0cymgtAW00
Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Remember Butch Davis, the coach that previously brought Miami back and turned North Carolina’s football fortunes around?

Davis is coaching at Florida International now. Or was, depending how you look at it. After Florida International University’s athletic director resigned in early November it was announced that Davis won’t be back as head coach in 2022.

This job remains open.

12 of 12: Virginia Tech

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1asfNB_0cymgtAW00
Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fuente entered 2021 very much on the hot seat at Virginia Tech and on November 16 was relieved of his duties after the Hokies struggled to a 5-5 mark on the year. Despite winning ten games in his first season in 2016, Fuente and the Hokies went just 24-23 over the course of their last 47 games.

This job remains open.

Comments / 0

