PlayStation consoles are clearly the lead platforms in the UK when it comes to initial physical Call of Duty Vanguard sales. Following the global launch of the new Call of Duty installment last week, physical sales numbers are now dripping in. As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, Activision’s new entry in the series ended FIFA 22’s domination in the UK, and interestingly, 70% of the game’s digital sales were on PlayStation platforms (PS4 and PS5 combined) with Sony’s next-gen console being the lead platform when it comes to physical Vanguard sales, solely outselling the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of the game combined.

