After a few years of eager anticipation for a second romp in the Dying Light universe, we’re now on the doorstep of the sequel’s release. Last month, Techland invited us to a preview event for Dying Light 2: Stay Human in London, where we had a chance to play the game for a few hours and chat with the lead game designer, Tymon Smektala. Even after a brief period of time with the game, it’s clear that Dying Light 2: Stay Human is more than just a sequel… it’s an experience that can easily stand on its own, with mechanics and menus that have been rebuilt to fit the new experience, a non-linear story, and a fresh engine to run on.

