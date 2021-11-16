Village Hoops basketball giveaway

On Fridays starting December 3, join Mindful Flow Yoga with Jill Camera from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Clubhouse 1 main lounge. This free, drop-in class features a style of yoga where poses flow together with the breath to create strength, flexibility and balance. It’s a fun and invigorating experience for body, mind and spirit that is suitable for all experience levels. The only requirement is that you should be able to get up and down from the floor. Bring a yoga mat; two yoga blocks and a yoga strap are recommended.
