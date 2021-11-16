Village Hoops basketball giveaway

Event Location: Father Marinaro Skatepark Short St. Butler, Pa 16001. PUSHIN FOR A PURPOSE is having a skateboard giveaway this Saturday from 1-3pm at Father Marinaro Skatepark for kids and young adults in the Butler area who are in need. Complete skateboards are limited to 10 so please register early for one by emailing Ian at ian.kegg@pushinforapurpose.org We will also have a separate small product toss of decks with griptape, stickers and a few other items on Saturday for anyone who doesn’t register but would still like to come.

BUTLER, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO