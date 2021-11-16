Ducks News & Rumors: Terry, Getzlaf & More

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe first half of this week’s Anaheim Ducks News & Rumors is once again headlined by Troy Terry, but there’s also news on Ryan Getzlaf, Max Comtois, Trevor Zegras and Jakob Silfverberg. Terry Extends Point Streak to 14, Named NHL’s Third Star. Terry continued to rack up points at...

1460 ESPN Yakima

Terry Scores in OT, Ducks Beat Canucks 3-2 for 5th Straight

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Troy Terry scored 3:52 into overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. Cam Fowler and Isac Lundestrom scored in regulation for the Ducks, who extended their win streak to five games. J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson had third-period goals for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes and Brock Boeser assisted on both goals.
NHL
sacramentosun.com

Troy Terry, Ducks stay hot in win over Kraken

Troy Terry scored twice and added an assist to extend his point-streak to an NHL-leading 13 games as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the host Seattle Kraken 7-4 on Thursday night. Mason McTavish, Josh Mahura, Kevin Shattenkirk, Hampus Lindholm and Sam Carrick also scored for the Ducks, who won their sixth game in a row and extended their point streak to eight (6-0-2). Goaltender John Gibson made 21 saves.
NHL
NHL

Terry Extends Point Streak to 15, Tied for 3rd-Best in Ducks History

Ducks winger Troy Terry earned an assist tonight to extend his career-high point streak to 15 games (11-10=21), currently tied with Connor McDavid for the longest point streak in the NHL this season. Terry earned the second assist on a first period Cam Fowler goal in which Ryan Getzlaf had the primary assist to give him 1,000 career points, all with Anaheim.
NHL
Yakima Herald Republic

Terry extends NHL-leading streak, Ducks beat Kraken 7-4

SEATTLE — It had been a week of heightened urgency for a Kraken team allowing an abundance of losses to pile up far too quickly in their debut season. And that urgency showed a bit too much early in Thursday night’s game against the surging Anaheim Ducks, as the Kraken played like a tentative team with skates encased in cement and sticks seized in a white-knuckled death grip. By the time the Kraken finally got their game going in the second period, they were playing catchup the rest of the way in an eventual 7-4 loss that was their third in a row over a six-day stretch.
NHL
Long Beach Press-Telegram

John Gibson, Troy Terry star in OT as Ducks win 5th in a row

Bo Horvat of the Vancouver Canucks wasn’t sure how in the wide world of sports Ducks goaltender John Gibson denied his second-period scoring chance from close range. So, Horvat went to ask Gibson. Or so it seemed during a subsequent conversation during a break in the action Tuesday. No matter...
NHL
Daily Breeze

Ducks’ Ryan Getzlaf says now is the time to re-evaluate workplace culture

SEATTLE — The cultural shift in hockey – and all workplaces, really – is a good thing, according to Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf. Times change, of course. What was accepted is now questioned. What was standard operating procedure is now subject to scrutiny, to an ongoing re-evaluation. “I’ve been in...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Ducks’ Troy Terry Making His Case For Team USA

The 2022 Winter Olympics is less than three months away, and thus the exercise of building the perfect national team can begin in earnest. Of course, the big news about the international tournament was made public in September when it was announced that NHL players would be able to compete in the Olympics for the first time since 2014.
NHL
Yardbarker

Troy Terry is flying with the Ducks; is he for real?

Troy Terry was a 5th round selection in the 2015 Draft. Before making his NHL debut in the 2017-18 season, he helped Team USA win the World Junior Championships. The kid from Denver, Colorado was building up a winning resume between the NCAA and International competition. However, that did not...
NHL
NHL

Mailbag: Rangers' up-and-down play, production of Ducks forward Terry

Here is the Nov. 10 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. What is the New York Rangers' issue with consistency? They have games when they play like world-beaters and then games when they look like they don't know how to play hockey. What do you make of it? -- @MattFitz2838.
NHL
OCRegister

Troy Terry, Ryan Getzlaf lead Ducks past Kraken for 6th straight win

SEATTLE — It started out fairly tame, but soon enough, the Ducks found themselves in a rollicking test of wills and skills in their quest for a sixth consecutive victory, in their first game against the expansion Seattle Kraken, in their first visit to what proved to be a raucous Climate Pledge Arena.
NHL
Redlands Daily Facts

How Troy Terry became the Ducks’ breakout star of the year

IRVINE — Paul Kariya had Troy Terry pegged all along. A little more than three years ago, Kariya met with a few friends to talk about his upcoming jersey retirement ceremony at Honda Center. At one point, someone asked if Kariya watched many Ducks games and, if so, who stood out as someone to keep an eye on in the seasons to come.
NHL
vavel.com

Terry continues hot streak as Ducks outscore Kraken

Troy Terry had two goals and an assist to extend his point streak to 13 games, as the Anaheim Ducks won their sixth straight game, defeating the Seattle Kraken 7-4 at Climate Pledge Arena. Terry has scored 19 points (11 goals, eight assists) during the streak, the longest in the...
NHL
NHL

Terry streak reaches 14, Ducks defeat Canucks for seventh straight win

ANAHEIM -- Troy Terry had an assist to extend his point streak to 14 games, and the Anaheim Ducks won their seventh straight, 5-1 against the Vancouver Canucks at Honda Center on Sunday. "Getting on the scoresheet in this league is always special to me, but it's just more fun...
NHL
Whittier Daily News

Ducks celebrate Ryan Getzlaf’s 1,000th point with 8th straight win

ANAHEIM — It was a pass like so many of the others Ryan Getzlaf had made over his 17-season NHL career, a cross-ice feed to a streaking teammate that freed him for a shot and a goal. At the same time, Getzlaf’s perfectly-directed pass to Cam Fowler was unlike all the others.
NHL
NHL

Getzlaf scores 1,000th point in Ducks OT victory against Capitals

ANAHEIM -- Ryan Getzlaf scored his 1,000th NHL point to help the Anaheim Ducks win their eighth straight game, 3-2 in overtime against the Washington Capitals at Honda Center on Tuesday. Getzlaf became the first Anaheim player, and seventh active NHL player, to reach the milestone when he had the...
NHL
nbcsportsedge.com

Ducks and Getzlaf Look to Continue Roll: Nov. 16 Best Bet

The 9-4-3 Anaheim Ducks are squaring off Tuesday night at the Honda Center against the 9-2-4 Washington Capitals. This is an intriguing matchup with a pair of top ten teams. Not only does this game showcase two potent teams, but it will also highlight a couple of impressive milestones: Ryan Getzlav on the brink of notching 1,000 career points, and the great Alexander Ovechkin fresh off of gaining sole possession of fourth on the all-time goal scoring list. Given the Duck’s recent play, which has seen them post seven consecutive wins, they should absolutely not be overlooked in this matchup. Not only have they been winning recently, they have been flat out dominating. Over their win streak, they have a plus 19 goal differential and have averaged 4.29 goals per game, all while holding their opponents to an average of 1.57 goals per game.
NHL
Daily Breeze

Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf on verge of 1,000-point milestone

IRVINE — Trevor Zegras laughed, the sort of response young people often make when they can’t begin to fathom something so far beyond their comprehension. Mason McTavish didn’t laugh, but he did smile and shake his head, almost as if he had difficulty processing the information. Two of the youngest...
NHL
NHL

Preview: Ducks, Getzlaf Go for 1K Tonight vs. Capitals

The Ducks and captain Ryan Getzlaf shoot for 1,000 tonight, franchise wins and career points respectively, hosting the Washington Capitals at Honda Center (7 p.m.; TV: Bally Sports West; Radio: AM 830 KLAA). Anaheim and Washington will renew acquaintances for the first time in two years, with the Ducks looking to extend an NHL-best seven-game winning streak (7-0-0) and nine-game point streak (7-0-2).
NHL
Raleigh News & Observer

Land of 1,000 Ducks: Franchise wins, Getzlaf career points

Trevor Zegras scored his second goal in overtime to extend the Anaheim Ducks’ winning streak to eight — and notch the 1,000th franchise win — with a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. Ryan Getzlaf reached 1,000 career points and Troy Terry extended his point streak to...
NHL

