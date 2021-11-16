Ducks News & Rumors: Terry, Getzlaf & More

The 9-4-3 Anaheim Ducks are squaring off Tuesday night at the Honda Center against the 9-2-4 Washington Capitals. This is an intriguing matchup with a pair of top ten teams. Not only does this game showcase two potent teams, but it will also highlight a couple of impressive milestones: Ryan Getzlav on the brink of notching 1,000 career points, and the great Alexander Ovechkin fresh off of gaining sole possession of fourth on the all-time goal scoring list. Given the Duck’s recent play, which has seen them post seven consecutive wins, they should absolutely not be overlooked in this matchup. Not only have they been winning recently, they have been flat out dominating. Over their win streak, they have a plus 19 goal differential and have averaged 4.29 goals per game, all while holding their opponents to an average of 1.57 goals per game.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO