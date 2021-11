If "Grease" is the word then Feb. 11 is the date since that's when Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons are set to perform at Mechanics Bank Theater. Valli, the original Jersey boy, is known for his solo career as well as his work with the Four Seasons including hits like "Sherry," "December '63 - Oh What A Night," "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," "Walk Like A Man," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Rag Doll," "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You" and "Grease."

