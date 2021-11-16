ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14 Silly Twitter Life Hacks That Made Us Giggle This Week

By Editorials
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We're always looking for new ways to spice up our lives. After all, there are always opportunities to become...

kshb.com

Twitter launches subscription service in the US

Twitter launched Twitter Blue in the U.S. Tuesday. It's a $2.99 a month subscription service that allows users to access new features on the social media platform. One of the features includes an "undo" button. "With Undo Tweet, subscribers can preview and perfect Tweets before they are sent," Twitter said...
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

Twitter Blue Is Available In The US

Earlier in the year, Twitter announced its new subscription service called Twitter Blue. The service was first launched in Australia and Canada, but if you liked what the feature had to offer but you lived in neither of those two countries, it looks like Twitter Blue is now available in the US and New Zealand, which brings the total number of supported countries to four in all.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

Twitter Blue Launches in the US, but Who's Paying to Use Twitter?

Twitter is the world's largest microblogging platform and, arguably, the most opinionated source of news. The company has now launched Twitter Blue, its very own subscription service, in the US. Geared towards power users, Twitter Blue will now be available to all users in the US, almost five months after...
INTERNET
decrypt.co

This Week on Crypto Twitter: Discord Backs Out of Crypto while Twitter Wades In

This week on crypto Twitter: Jimmy Fallon joined the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT craze, Discord CEO Jason Citron hinted that the messaging platform will integrate with crypto, then backtracked a few days later, AMC CEO Adam Aron flaunted the success of AMC’s new crypto payments options, and many more things happened besides. Read on to see our weekly roundup of Twitter’s cryptosphere.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Hacks
KFVS12

Life Hacks with Laura: Cutting apples

(KFVS) - Many people may cut their apple with the stem facing up, but it’s actually safer to turn it around because there’s more surface area on the top of an apple. Next, cut the apple in a tic tac toe pattern. If you’re packing it for a kid’s lunch,...
LIFESTYLE
Upworthy

10 things that made us smile this week

Each week, we round up some of the most delightful things around the interwebs to share in one spot, in the hopes that a little timeline cleanser will bring you some comfort, joy and maybe even a little hope as you head into the weekend. There's no shortage of bad news out there, and social media can be a quagmire of outrage and negativity sometimes, so let's focus on some simple good stuff for a minute.
LIFESTYLE
Washington Examiner

Twitter isn't real life, and we have the data to prove it

To any young writers out there trying to get their start, I offer the most important piece of advice: Never, ever, ever read the comments. But for too many leaders, brands, and public figures these days, absorption into the world of the “very online” leads to the decision to react to things that aren’t real, to focus on issues that aren’t genuinely important, and to distract themselves away from where their actual constituency (their voters, their supporters, their customers) stands.
INTERNET
Plainsman

Observations of silliness

We live in a world that has funny moments from time to time and to quote the philosopher Ferris Bueller, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while you could miss it.”. I thought of that often last weekend, when my brother and...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
Dallas Observer

The Observer's Twitter Account Has Been Hacked. Sorry, PlayStation Fans.

The Dallas Observer's Twitter account has been hacked. Despite what you might see in your Twitter feed, we are not offering sweet deals on PlayStation 5 consoles. We play on a gaming laptop and use Steam. Oh, and we're still a local newspaper reporting on life in Dallas. We've contacted...
VIDEO GAMES
Inc.com

This Simple Apple Watch Hack Will Change Your Life

The Apple Watch is one of the best iPhone accessories you can get, especially if your goal is to have easy access to the information you need throughout the day to stay productive. I'm sure someone would take issue with my characterization of it as an accessory, but the Apple Watch is still so intricately linked to your iPhone, that I don't know how to think of it any other way.
ELECTRONICS
howsweeteats.com

A Week In The Life, Vol 46.

How on EARTH?! I literally feel like I had him five minutes ago. I would still like to eat him up. This glitter kale ornament is my new fave. Emilia had to make a cornucopia for school with all the things she is thankful for. Can you tell I let...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Kankakee Daily Journal

A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Turkey of the Year

The Leddin family has an awesomely hilarious Thanksgiving tradition that’s been in existence since 1982. My grandma, the late, great Pat Leddin, came up with an idea to do something called “Turkey of the Year,” where members of the family are nominated for the funny things they did during the course of the year, and the person who did the funniest thing would receive a turkey-shaped trophy.
LIFESTYLE
Sadie Lee

Opinion: Life Hack: The Mini-Vacation

Maybe the answer isn’t in all or nothing excursions. When I was a kid my entire family went on a 5-month international vacation. Don’t get me wrong I feel incredibly privileged and grateful for the experience. But surprisingly there were times when we all felt homesick, bored, or annoyed with each other. 5 months is a long time.
The Independent

Man dies two weeks after sharing video boasting about Covid-19 symptoms but saying virus wasn’t real

A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

