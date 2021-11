You wouldn't know it by looking at their shiny new additions, but the folks at Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier (LEAF) Park are usually not the type to let things slide. Whereas the COVID-19 pandemic left many other nonprofits stumped, LEAF branched out in new directions, keeping with its mission "to generate a greater awareness of the importance of trees to our lives" by "creating educational opportunities and outdoor experiences for [the] community" — far beyond their home base at Frontier Park.

